GNOME 48 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 24, 2025



The alpha version of GNOME 48 is here with OSD notifications for headphone connections, support for screen time and health breaks, support for screen time limits, systemd-sysext support to toolbox tooling, convenience logging API for extensions, support for configuring monitors as for-lease, support for the system bell protocol, built-in renderdoc support, xdg-toplevel-drag-v1 protocol support, wp_viewport support for cursor surfaces, and support for the commit-timing-v1 and fifo-v1 protocols.

GNOME 48 Alpha also improves color management support, detection of preferred primary devices, input → output latency of cursor movements, frame rate on monitors attached to secondary GPUs in copy mode, accessibility of the Keyboard backlight toggle in Quick Settings, contrast of notification placeholder, on-screen keyboard appearance, and Quick Settings appearance.

