There are a few other details to keep in mind when testing an NFS share.

The default number of NFS threads can vary across Unix-Like operating systems. On NetBSD, the default is 4 threads; FreeBSD has 8 threads per CPU core; on OmniOS, the default is 16; lastly, most Linux distributions have a default of 8 threads.

There are a number of reasons this can be important. Beyond just spreading the workload across more CPU cores, a single NFS server thread may be blocked while performing fsync() or other system calls. If all threads are busy, incoming work is queued for the next available thread. Having more threads may be required to drive enough I/O to saturate the performance of the disks. ZFS also benefits from having a larger volume of work it can aggregate, so having more threads is often better. However, this is only true up to the point where the CPU becomes saturated and a bottleneck. Then, more threads will degrade performance.