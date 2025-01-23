today's howtos
-
Klara ☛ Key Considerations for Benchmarking Network Storage Performance - Klara Systems
There are a few other details to keep in mind when testing an NFS share.
The default number of NFS threads can vary across Unix-Like operating systems. On NetBSD, the default is 4 threads; FreeBSD has 8 threads per CPU core; on OmniOS, the default is 16; lastly, most Linux distributions have a default of 8 threads.
There are a number of reasons this can be important. Beyond just spreading the workload across more CPU cores, a single NFS server thread may be blocked while performing fsync() or other system calls. If all threads are busy, incoming work is queued for the next available thread. Having more threads may be required to drive enough I/O to saturate the performance of the disks. ZFS also benefits from having a larger volume of work it can aggregate, so having more threads is often better. However, this is only true up to the point where the CPU becomes saturated and a bottleneck. Then, more threads will degrade performance.
-
SANS ☛ Catching CARP: Fishing for Firewall States in PFSync Traffic
Legend has it that in the Middle Ages, monchs raised carp to be as "round" as possible. The reason was that during Lent, one could only eat as much as fit on a plate, and the round shape of a carp gave them the most "fish per plate". But we are not here to exchange recipes. I want to talk about CARP and the network failover feature.
CARP stands for Common Address Redundancy Protocol [1]. OpenBSD developed it as a free alternative to similar commercial protocols. It is typically used to manage the failover between two firewalls. CARP deals, first of all, with managing the IP address handover. But for a seamless handover, the two firewalls must also synchronize state. This is where PFSYNC comes in. PFSYNC allows the primary firewall to notify the secondary firewall of any changes in the connection state. This way, the secondary firewall is aware of established connections and can pick up where the primary firewall left off in case of a failover.
-
TechRepublic ☛ How to Clean the DNF and APT Caches in Linux
Jack Wallen shows you how to clean the caches for both the DNF and APT package managers, so you can solve package installation problems that arise from corrupt installation metadata.
-
TechRepublic ☛ How to Quickly Give Users sudo Privileges in Linux
If you have users that need certain admin privileges on your GNU/Linux machines, here's a walk-through of the process for granting full or specific rights.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Switching From Windows Command Prompt to Linux Terminal: 7 Things to Know
Linux shells might appear similar to the Command Prompt, but if you're coming from the Windows command line, there's a lot to discover about them.
-
ZDNet ☛ How to troubleshoot Linux app startup issues with the journalctl command
On the rare occasion that you find a Linux app or service isn't starting properly, there's a handy command ready to help you suss out the problem.
Something rarely goes wrong with Linux, but that doesn't mean the operating system is immune to problems. Every once in a while, I'll install a new service or app and then go to start it with the command: [...]
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Why You Should Keep All Your Linux Dotfiles on GitHub [Ed: No, this awful proposal conflates Git with GitHub and contributes to this idea that Microsoft totally owns and controls Git, and moreover Linux should be fully outsourced to proprietary code vault (the very reason Git exists if the danger of this)]
Dotfiles are an accessible, powerful way of configuring your Linux system. But how do you keep track of them all and reuse them when necessary? Try git.
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Red Hat ☛ How image mode for RHEL simplifies software appliances
Image mode for Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) makes building and managing appliances easier than ever. Image mode uses a magical technology known as bootc to house the entire operating system (OS) in a container, making it possible to boot the container on virtually any type of system.
-
-
How to Install Latest LibreOffice in GNU/Linux Mint Using the Terminal
LibreOffice is one of the popular applications in the open-source world because it is an alternative to users who don’t want to buy Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office. This open-source office suite offers a range of applications for word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, and more.
-
How to completely remove the MySQL Client from Ubuntu Linux
Removing the MySQL client from your Ubuntu GNU/Linux system might be necessary if you troubleshoot issues, switch to a different database client, or perform a clean reinstallation.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install LXQt Desktop Environment on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LXQt desktop environment on Manjaro. Manjaro, a popular Arch-based GNU/Linux distribution, boasts a strong blend of user-friendliness and performance.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install SeaMonkey on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
SeaMonkey, an all-in-one internet suite, offers a web browser, email client, newsfeed reader, and HTML editor—making it a versatile choice for users who want an integrated browsing and communication experience. If you’re on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, you can install SeaMonkey in a few different ways.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install JFrog Artifactory on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In today’s fast-paced software development environment, managing binaries and artifacts efficiently is crucial for any organization. JFrog Artifactory serves as a universal repository manager that streamlines the process of storing, sharing, and managing software packages.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install 3X-UI VPN on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install 3X-UI VPN on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. 3X-UI VPN offers a user-friendly and feature-rich web panel designed to simplify managing VPN protocols on Ubuntu 24.04.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install NTP on CentOS Stream 10
Time synchronization is a fundamental requirement for any modern operating system that participates in a network environment. Imagine coordinating system processes, managing user authentication, and ensuring accuracy across logs or transactions without correct system time—problems would arise quickly if clocks drifted even by a few seconds.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install VirtualBox on CentOS Stream 10
CentOS Stream 10 is the next evolution in Red Hat-based distributions, providing a rolling version of enterprise-level packages and giving developers a look at upcoming releases. Combining this with a powerful virtualization solution such as VirtualBox allows you to experiment with various operating systems and software environments without compromising the stability of your primary system.
-