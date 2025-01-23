Open Hardware/Modding: Bootlin, Raspberry Pi, and More

The biggest change in the Archinstall 3.0.2 release is support for the Wayfire Wayland compositor and stacked window manager. When installing Arch Linux, Wayfire can be selected as a standalone environment from the Profile > Desktop section, but you’ll also be able to use it in other desktop environments, such as Xfce 4.20.

VirtualBox 7.1.6 comes more than three months after VirtualBox 7.1.4 to introduce initial support for the recently released Linux 6.13 kernel series, which means that you can now install VirtualBox on a GNU/Linux distribution that runs Linux kernel 6.13 or install distros powered by Linux kernel 6.13 inside a virtual machine.

Highlights of Wine 10 include an experimental Bluetooth driver, a new HID pointer device driver, initial support for compiling legacy Direct3D bytecode to SPIR-V, initial HLSL compiler support for compiling effect profiles, support for IDL-generated files to use fully interpreted stubs, and support for display mode virtualization.