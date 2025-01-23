Open Hardware/Modding: Bootlin, Raspberry Pi, and More
Bootlin ☛ Updated Buildroot support for STM32MP1 and STM32MP2 platforms, ST BSP v6.0
The buildroot-external-st project is an extension of the Buildroot build system with ready-to-use configurations for the STMicroelectronics STM32MP1 and STM32MP2 platforms. More specifically, this project is a BR2_EXTERNAL repository for Buildroot, with a number of defconfigs that allow to quickly build embedded GNU/Linux systems for the STM32MPU Discovery Kit platforms and Evaluation board.
PR Newswire ☛ StreamUnlimited Introduces Multi-Stream Audio and StreamSDK Lite, Powered by StreamSDK in a Linux container
StreamUnlimited Engineering, a leader in advanced audio solutions, announces the availability of StreamSDK as a Linux container, driving the Multi-Stream Audio solution and StreamSDK Lite. Multi-Stream supports multiple independent audio streams through a single hardware module, improving audio distribution across residential, commercial, and hospitality environments. Customers now have the flexibility to choose between a complete hardware-software solution or StreamSDK Lite, a software-only option that allows brands to integrate advanced streaming capabilities into their existing hardware setups faster than ever before.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Helping young people navigate AI safely
Explore the importance of AI safety education with Experience AI's safety resources.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Meet the engineer: Dominic Plunkett on Compute Module 5
In the latest issue of The MagPi magazine, editor Lucy Hattersley speaks to Senior Principal Hardware Engineer Dominic Plunkett about how the pieces of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 puzzle came together. Read their conversation to learn more about the design process and the sort of products companies are building with CM5.
404 Media ☛ Medical Device Company Tells Hospitals They're No Longer Allowed to Fix Machine That Costs Six Figures
Hospitals are increasingly being forced into maintenance contracts with device manufacturers, driving up costs.