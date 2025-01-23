Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (snapcast), Fedora (python-jinja2), Mageia (rsync), SUSE (cdi-apiserver-container, cdi-cloner-container, cdi- controller-container, cdi-importer-container, cdi-operator-container, cdi- uploadproxy-container, cdi-uploadserver-container, cont, gh, kernel, kubevirt, virt-api-container, virt-controller-container, virt-exportproxy-container, virt-exportserver-container, virt-handler-container, virt-launcher-container, virt-libguestfs-t, nvidia-open-driver-G06-signed, and pam_u2f), and Ubuntu (linux-oem-6.11 and vim).
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
Cyble Inc ☛ PowerSchool Cyberattack: Details, Impact, And Response
PowerSchool, a leading provider of cloud-based software used by schools to manage student information, experienced a cybersecurity incident. The PowerSchool cyberattack, which occurred between December 22 and December 28, 2024, affected several school districts across North America.
The Local DK ☛ Danish water infrastructure at ‘very high risk’ from cyber crime
This means critical infrastructure could be targeted [sic] by ransomware attacks, whereby data and systems are made inaccessible to the owner or operator. The attacker can demand payment in return for allowing them back into the system.
