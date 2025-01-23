Programming and Standards

The latest generation of programming languages (Rust, Go, Zig) come bundled not just with a standard library but with a suite of first-party tools for working with the code itself (e.g. cargo fmt, gofmt, zig fmt, etc.). But I suspect that some future generation of (statically typed) programming languages will also come with a first-party embedded scripting language to make it easier to write tests. Until then though, third-party embedded scripting languages can be convenient.

PyO3 does the heavy lifting for embedding Python in Rust. And its docs are pretty good. But it took me a little while to pull together all of the pieces for a few common things I'd want to do. So in this post we'll build a little test runner written in Rust that exposes some Rust functions to tests written in Python. And we'll embed the Python interpreter itself in our Rust test runner.