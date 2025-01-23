Programming and Standards
-
Rlang ☛ Hello admiralmetabolic!
The ADaM in R Asset Library • admiral {admiral} team is celebrating the newest addition to the extension package family with the release of Metabolism Extension Package for ADaM in R Asset Library
-
Robert Haas ☛ Robert Haas: Who Contributed to PostgreSQL Development in 2024?
Without further ado, let's see this year's numbers. I calculate that, in 2024, there were 229 people who were the principal author of at least one PostgreSQL commit. 66% of the new lines of code were contributed by one of 18 people, and 90% of the new lines of code were contributed by one of 47 people. Here they are. Asterisks indicate non-committers.
-
Clayton Errington ☛ Codeberg Migration
This week I decided to migrate my website’s source code from GitHub to Codeberg. I’ve moved a few other projects to Codeberg, and even built a few websites using their CI solution with Woodpecker. For the migration I wanted to keep my git history and like many other Git service providers there is a migration option.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Programming languages I’ve used
I’m not sure what the spark was for this post; maybe it was my recent adventures with Python. I haven’t been a full-time developer for a while, and I’ll be there are more languages I’ve forgotten. I started writing these in order of when I first used them, but then went a bit all over place.
-
Facundo Olano ☛ What I think I know about testing
-
Python
-
Jeff Triplett ☛ Python Click, django-click, and Typer notes
One of the most significant Python innovations in my development toolchain was the Click utility, which simplified the creation of Python scripts. Click changed how I approach writing one-off Python scripts and made it easier for me to write better developer experiences around those scripts.
-
Python Speed ☛ Faster pip installs: caching, bytecode compilation, and uv
Installing your Python application’s dependencies can be surprisingly slow. Whether you’re running tests in CI, building a Docker image, or installing an application, downloading and installing dependencies can take a while.
So how do you speed up installation with pip?
-
EnterpriseDB Corporation ☛ Embedding Python in Rust (for tests)
The latest generation of programming languages (Rust, Go, Zig) come bundled not just with a standard library but with a suite of first-party tools for working with the code itself (e.g. cargo fmt, gofmt, zig fmt, etc.). But I suspect that some future generation of (statically typed) programming languages will also come with a first-party embedded scripting language to make it easier to write tests. Until then though, third-party embedded scripting languages can be convenient.
PyO3 does the heavy lifting for embedding Python in Rust. And its docs are pretty good. But it took me a little while to pull together all of the pieces for a few common things I'd want to do. So in this post we'll build a little test runner written in Rust that exposes some Rust functions to tests written in Python. And we'll embed the Python interpreter itself in our Rust test runner.
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
APNIC ☛ [Podcast] RISKY BIZ-ness
The paper examines an issue that arose within the supply chain of DNS name delegation, specifically using the IETF protocol known as Extensible Provisioning Protocol (EPP). EPP, which operates over XML using the SOAP mechanism, facilitates communication between registries and registrars on behalf of domain name holders (delegates). This communication is used to specify the DNS nameservers authorized to publish the delegated zone.
-
Unmitigated Risk ☛ What Makes a QR Code Verifiable?
One reason QR codes are so useful is their data density. They can store much more information than simpler formats like barcodes, making them ideal for embedding cryptographic metadata, references, or signatures while remaining scannable. However, QR codes have size limits, which means the cryptographic overhead for signing needs to be carefully managed to maintain usability.
-