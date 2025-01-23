Free Software Events
Godot Engine ☛ Our first GodotCon in the US - Save the date!
Want to join? Boston 5th - 7th of May. Call for speakers and sponsors open!
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
Document Foundation ☛ Meet the LibreOffice community at FOSDEM 2025 in Brussels!
FOSDEM is one of the largest meetups for free and open source software projects, and it takes place every year in Brussels at the ULB Solbosch campus. This year it’ll be on 1 and 2 February – and, of course, LibreOffice and The Document Foundation will be there!
Perl / Raku
FOSDEM ☛ FOSDEM 2025 - Connecting the Geospatial Dots with Raku
This talk explores Raku's expressive and powerful style as we mesh together all of these things, creating new modules along the way, and leapfrogging ahead of other implementations with some of Raku's unique features such as NativeCall for native libraries, Grammars for parsing, multiple modes of interacting with command line tooling, and plentiful concurrency models. Also let's see how we can reign in large language models so that we can apply them judiciously to our data and our code.
