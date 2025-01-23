Free Software Events

This talk explores Raku's expressive and powerful style as we mesh together all of these things, creating new modules along the way, and leapfrogging ahead of other implementations with some of Raku's unique features such as NativeCall for native libraries, Grammars for parsing, multiple modes of interacting with command line tooling, and plentiful concurrency models. Also let's see how we can reign in large language models so that we can apply them judiciously to our data and our code.