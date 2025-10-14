GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

The successful, sector-defining, open source Italian embedded platform provider Arduino had a little bash in Turin recently. It made a few announcements, including a new single-board computer (SBC) with a Qualcomm system on a chip (SoC). Oh, and that it had been bought by American dragon-themed mobile chip monster Qualcomm in a deal with total fealty (WTF).

Qualcomm says its partnership with Arduino will make it more accessible to developers, and make its technologies more easily available to the edge. Which is true enough, up to a point.

[...]

This sort of thinking qualifies as enlightenment from such a secretive corporate monolith. Except for one thing: Qualcomm is not in partnership with Arduino. It owns Arduino. It says Arduino will remain independent from the main company, and nothing will change that. This cannot be true.