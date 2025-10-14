news
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers
GNU/Linux
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
How Linux resolves domain names in 2025: from call to IP
When I type a hostname or run a connectivity check, the system does far more than “go to DNS.” A layered chain spins up — application call, source selection, client options, and sometimes a local cache. In this article I unpack that chain and show the exact places where things most often go sideways.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Beta News ☛ RIP Windows 10 -- Winux 'W10EOL' is the Windows 11 clone that runs on Linux and makes your old PC feel new again
Windows 10 meets its end of life tomorrow, and from then anyone still using the hugely popular OS will have to accept that -- unless they pay Microsoft for extended support -- they will no longer receive security updates, putting their computers and data at risk.
Microsoft would like Windows 10 users to switch to Windows 11, but for many older laptops and desktops, Windows 11 is simply not an option. This is where Winux comes in. Winux 11.25.10 “W10EOL” is the latest version of the Windows-style Linux distribution that offers a familiar environment and runs much faster on aging machines.
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
The Register UK ☛ Arduino has a new job selling chips for its new owner. Let's not pretend otherwise
The successful, sector-defining, open source Italian embedded platform provider Arduino had a little bash in Turin recently. It made a few announcements, including a new single-board computer (SBC) with a Qualcomm system on a chip (SoC). Oh, and that it had been bought by American dragon-themed mobile chip monster Qualcomm in a deal with total fealty (WTF).
Qualcomm says its partnership with Arduino will make it more accessible to developers, and make its technologies more easily available to the edge. Which is true enough, up to a point.
[...]
This sort of thinking qualifies as enlightenment from such a secretive corporate monolith. Except for one thing: Qualcomm is not in partnership with Arduino. It owns Arduino. It says Arduino will remain independent from the main company, and nothing will change that. This cannot be true.
-
-