Oct 14, 2025



Oreon - Enterprise Linux but a little friendlier

Oreon is a desktop-oriented Linux distribution based on AlmaLinux. It seeks to make Enterprise Linux more suitable towards use on desktops and laptops. The project aims to focus on providing the best user experience right out of the gate.

Oreon ships with the GNOME desktop by default with a few tweaks and extra applications to fulfill the user’s needs. It’s built on the secure foundation of AlmaLinux with regular security updates and patches. Optimized for speed and efficiency with minimal resource usage and fast boot times.