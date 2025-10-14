GNU/Linux and Security Leftovers

When you run a home lab, it is easy to think everything works perfectly until something breaks. I wanted to see how my setup handled chaos, so I created controlled internet outages using Linux tools. The goal was to test my recovery procedures, alert systems, and overall network resilience. What I found was a mix of learning moments, avoidable mistakes, and some genuinely helpful discoveries that improved how I run my network.

It began as a harmless idea: to simulate brief service drops to ensure my automations could recover. Within hours, it grew into complete network isolation experiments that left parts of my lab unresponsive. I learned the hard way that simulated chaos needs careful planning and tight control. Still, the insights gained from those failures made it one of the most valuable experiments I have conducted in my home lab.