news
Games: Steam Next Fest, Moonsigil Atlas, and More
Steam Next Fest - October 2025 is now live with a great many demos
Here we go again, you've got a week to check out a bunch of games having their first or updated demos now in Steam Next Fest - October 2025.
One of the most promising deck-building roguelikes ever, Moonsigil Atlas gets a big demo upgrade
Moonsigil Atlas is by far one of the most interesting and promising upcoming games I've played in a while, taking deck-building roguelikes in a fun direction.
Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown gets a first demo
Clearly still a work in progress but a taste of things to come, Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown now has a public demo available. Your crew. Your ship. Your command.
From the creator of Sally Face, horror deckbuilding roguelike The House of Hamelin has a demo up
Enter the frightful world of The House of Hamelin and take control of Perdita, a young woman tasked with finding her missing cat, Paige. In development by Wither Studios founded in 2009 by Steve Gabry (Sally Face) and John Cobb it's a horror-themed deck-builder set in a house where ghastly creatures and ever-changing hallways make each step a horrific fight for survival.
Get a bunch of Cosmic Mysteries and Noir Realities in the new Humble Bundle
The Cosmic Mysteries and Noir Realities Humble Bundle is live with another 8 sweet treats, especially good for saving some monies. And your usual GamingOnLinux overview of what compatibility you should see across Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck.
Build a living city on rails in Steel Artery: Train City Builder
Set in a steampunk fantasy world with many different races, Steel Artery: Train City Builder is an interesting looking take on a city-builder. Based on rails, your city will be constantly moving which comes with its own challenges.
A Pinball Game That Makes You Mad is certainly an appropriate name for this game
A Pinball Game That Makes You Mad is an upcoming release from Azimuth Studios, and you don't really need to guess what the game is about with that name. Dare I say it? I'm going to do it — Is this the souls-like of pinball games? Or perhaps it's Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy but pinball? Either way, this is sure to make you rage a bit.
1998 arcade-style aircraft racer Plane Crazy gets a Championship Edition upgrade
Originally released in 1998, Plane Crazy from Inner Workings returns with the newer Plane Crazy Championship Edition from ZOOM Platform. At the original release it had a pretty mixed rating, partly due to the high difficulty of it. ZOOM Platform have been updating a getting refreshed releases out for a bunch of retro games like The Fortress of Dr. Radiaki back in May.
Unique RTS game Moduwar fixes the oversized cursor on Linux
Moduwar is an adaptive organic RTS where you control an alien creature, it's quite unique and looks really interesting.
GE-Proton 10-18 brings fixes for Wayland, Company of Heroes 2 - 3, Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
A fresh batch of fixes have landed for running Windows games on Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck with GE-Proton 10-18 now available. Thankfully it even includes a fix for the missing videos with the recent release of Blue Protocol: Star Resonance covered here on GamingOnLinux recently.