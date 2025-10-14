news
colordf - colored and configurable version of df - LinuxLinks
colordf is a colored and configurable version of df, forked from cdf.
The df program show information about the file system as size, type, mount point, etc.
This is free and open source software.
ldf - report filesystem space info of devices - LinuxLinks
ldf reports filesystem space info of devices and RAM/swap usage.
This is free and open source software.
rust-df - simple df like utility in Rust - LinuxLinks
rust-df (rdf) is a simple df like utility.
di - disk information tool - LinuxLinks
It is designed to be portable across many platforms. Great for heterogeneous networks.
di has a a shared library that can be used to retrieve the disk space information.
This is free and open source software.
hk - git hook manager and project linting tool - LinuxLinks
hk is a git hook manager and project linting tool with an emphasis on performance.
Compared to other git hook managers, hk has tighter integration with linters and is able to make use of read/write file locks in order to maximize concurrency while also preventing race conditions.’
This is free and open source software.