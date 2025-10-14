Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Blender 5.0 Beta Officially Released with HDR and Wide Gamut Display Support

Blender 5.0 promises exciting changes like support for displaying HDR and wide gamut colors, a working color space for Blend files, new Rec.2100-PQ and Rec.2100-HLG displays, new ACES 1.3 and 2.0 views, a new AgX HDR view, a new Convert to Display compositor node, and a new volume rendering algorithm based on null scattering.

Firefox 144 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Firefox 144 is here to improve the Picture-in-Picture feature by allowing you to close the PiP window without pausing the video using Shift + Click on the close button or Shift + Esc to exit, update the Firefox Account button on the toolbar to show “Sign In” next to the icon, and to strengthen the encryption used for logins saved in the Firefox Password Manager with a more modern encryption scheme.

How to Upgrade LMDE 6 to LMDE 7

Dubbed “Gigi” and based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 has arrived with Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, support for OEM installations, and the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment featuring fingerprint authentication, updated themes, and an improved Wayland session.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 12th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.18 Release Candidate

Today marks two weeks since Linux kernel 6.17 was released and the merge window for Linux kernel 6.18 was opened, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree.

Linux Kernel 6.16 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.17

Released on July 28th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.16 introduced new features like initial support for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions, support for Intel APX (Advanced Performance Extensions), USB offload support for audio devices, support for sending coredumps over an AF_UNIX socket, and an automatic auto-tuning weighted interleaved memory allocation policy.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 14, 2025

graphics

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.18 Release Candidate

  
Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.18 kernel series.

 
Tinkering With Gadgets [original]

  
Fight for the right to control computers. If you don't, it might be too late to try.

 
Brett Wilson LLP Has Basically Just Admitted It Had Breached Civil Procedure Rules in Frivolous Case Against Tux Machines [original]

  
We'll have plenty of time to write about the specifics

 
Investigative Journalism in Debian and the Wider Free Software Community [original]

  
There's a whole lot of abuse going on there


  
 


 
Waiting to Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.10? Here’s When You Can

  
Ubuntu 25.10 was released on October 9, but if you use Ubuntu 25.04

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Framework is Accused of Supporting the Far-right, Apparently for Sponsoring the Hyprland Project

  
Gold tier sponsor of Hyprland

 
Oreon – Enterprise Linux but a little friendlier

  
Oreon is a desktop-oriented Linux distribution based on AlmaLinux

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.2, Linux 6.16.12, Linux 6.12.52, and Linux 6.6.111

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.2 kernel.

 
Blender 5.0 Beta Officially Released with HDR and Wide Gamut Display Support

  
Blender 5.0 has entered public beta testing today for this free and open source 3D creation suite designed for modeling, rigging, animation, simulation, rendering, compositing, motion tracking, and video editing.

 
Security: Wireshark 4.4.10 and 4.6.0 Released, 7-Zip Has Holes

  
Security leftovers

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux related picks

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
hardware picks

 
today's howtos

  
idroot and more

 
Firefox 144 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

  
Mozilla has published today the final builds of the Firefox 144 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on October 14th, 2025.

 
How to Upgrade LMDE 6 to LMDE 7

  
In this tutorial, I will show you how to upgrade your existing LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 6 “Faye” installations to the latest LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 “Gigi” release.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 get One UI 8 (Android 16) update

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Upgrade to VirtualBox 7.2 breaks networking for all guests

  
I am quite baffled why a year-old bug would be reintroduced into production

 
The Only Thing Stopping You from Switching to Linux Is Your Mindset

  
Switching to Linux is less about technical hurdles and more about adjusting your mindset

 
XIVA Studio – multimedia-oriented Linux distribution

  
XIVA Studio is a Linux custom distribution that aims to meet the demands of professionals in the areas of video, audio, graphic production

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Shanios – Linux-based immutable operating system

  
Shanios is an immutable desktop Linux distribution based on Arch Linux

 
Review: openSUSE 16.0 Leap

  
The openSUSE distribution has been around, in one form or another, for approximately 30 years.

 
FreeBSD 15.0-BETA1 Now Available

  
getting closer now

 
Development and GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Development and more

 
How Not to Silence Tux Machines (It'll Only Backfire, Badly) [original]

  
defending Microsoft while attacking this site

 
Free Software hasn't won

  
by Dorota

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 12th, 2025

  
The 261st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 12th, 2025.

 
Daniel Pocock Has Three New Articles About Bedroom Nepotism in the Debian Project [original]

  
Pocock is being demonised for the same reasons and by the same people who attack RMS

 
Keeping Healthy [original]

  
Next month calm will increase

 
Android Leftovers

  
LineageOS releases Android 16 update despite challenges with Android source code

 
Solus Begins a New Epoch with Polaris Repository and Python 2 Removal

  
Solus Linux enters the Polaris era

 
LinuxHub Prime – Arch-based Linux distribution

  
LinuxHub Prime is an Arch-based Linux distribution with a customised Openbox window manager as its default desktop environment

 
Say goodbye to Linux audio headaches: how PipeWire simplifies everything

  
Linux audio has a reputation for being confusing at best and downright broken at worst

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here

 
MocaccinoOS – minimal Linux meta-distribution

  
MocaccinoOS uses Luet as a package manager, which is completely static and fully based on containers

 
Murena – smartphone OS

  
Murena is a name for the /e/OS operating system, associated open source powered smartphones

 
Brett Wilson LLP, the Firm That Lodged a Frivolous Lawsuit Against Tux Machines (for Talking About Abuses and Hate Crimes Committed Against Tux Machines), Got Sued by Its Very Own Clients [original]

  
The Yanpolsky couple won't be their last nightmare

 
Linux Kernel 6.16 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.17

  
This is your friendly reminder that, as of today, the Linux 6.16 kernel series has reached the end of its supported life, which means that it’s time to start upgrading your installations to Linux kernel 6.17.

 
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovets

  
Gentoo, Arch, and more

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and SciML Developer Chat

  
FOSS leftovers

 
Oreon 10 gets a timely update as Windows 10 reaches its end of life - download the alternative operating system now!

  
Alternatives include Linux distributions like the recently updated Ubuntu and Linux Mint

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development leftovers

 
OpenSSH 10.2 Released with Key Bugfix for ControlPersist Issue

  
OpenSSH 10.2 addresses bugs and prepares to deprecate SHA1 SSHFP records

 
KDE Frameworks 6.19 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

  
The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue with KDE Frameworks 6.19, released today by the KDE Project as a companion to the latest KDE Plasma 6.4.5 desktop environment and KDE Gear 25.08.2 software suite.

 
XDA on Bazzite and CachyOS (GNU/Linux Distros)

  
distro coverage

 
today's howto

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and Windows TCO

 
Winter Comes Knocking

  
we're entering winter

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles