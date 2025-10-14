Released on July 28th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.16 introduced new features like initial support for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions, support for Intel APX (Advanced Performance Extensions), USB offload support for audio devices, support for sending coredumps over an AF_UNIX socket, and an automatic auto-tuning weighted interleaved memory allocation policy.

Today marks two weeks since Linux kernel 6.17 was released and the merge window for Linux kernel 6.18 was opened, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree.

Dubbed “Gigi” and based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 has arrived with Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, support for OEM installations, and the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment featuring fingerprint authentication, updated themes, and an improved Wayland session.

Firefox 144 is here to improve the Picture-in-Picture feature by allowing you to close the PiP window without pausing the video using Shift + Click on the close button or Shift + Esc to exit, update the Firefox Account button on the toolbar to show “Sign In” next to the icon, and to strengthen the encryption used for logins saved in the Firefox Password Manager with a more modern encryption scheme.

Blender 5.0 promises exciting changes like support for displaying HDR and wide gamut colors, a working color space for Blend files, new Rec.2100-PQ and Rec.2100-HLG displays, new ACES 1.3 and 2.0 views, a new AgX HDR view, a new Convert to Display compositor node, and a new volume rendering algorithm based on null scattering.

Firefox 145 Is Out for Beta Testing as First Release to Drop 32-Bit Support on Linux

The biggest change in the upcoming Firefox 145 release is that it drops support for 32-bit systems on Linux. This means that Mozilla will no longer build and offer 32-bit builds of Firefox starting with version 145, recommending users to install a 64-bit version of Firefox.

Apart from dropping 32-bit support on Linux systems, Firefox 145 promises to update the Copy Link to Highlight to allow users to share arbitrary sections of a web page with others by copying a link through the context menu with a given selection.

