Firefox 145 Is Out for Beta Testing as First Release to Drop 32-Bit Support on Linux
The biggest change in the upcoming Firefox 145 release is that it drops support for 32-bit systems on Linux. This means that Mozilla will no longer build and offer 32-bit builds of Firefox starting with version 145, recommending users to install a 64-bit version of Firefox.
Apart from dropping 32-bit support on Linux systems, Firefox 145 promises to update the Copy Link to Highlight to allow users to share arbitrary sections of a web page with others by copying a link through the context menu with a given selection.