Oct 14, 2025



Quoting: Dash to Panel v72 Update Resolves Fullscreen and Opacity Bugs —

The popular Dash to Panel GNOME Shell extension, which enables users to combine the top panel and the dash into a single, unified taskbar, has just received a fresh update, bumping it to version 72, with the focus entirely on fixing several bugs introduced by the recent GNOME 49 updates.

One of the main issues is the panel’s gradient effect, which was getting overridden when opacity settings were applied. Users also reported that the panel sometimes disappeared when switching to full-screen apps—now fixed.

Another fix addresses vertical panel behavior, specifically window preview sizing, which wasn’t displaying correctly in some layouts. The developer also patched a bug where the actorData variable was undefined when using the extension’s Intellihide feature, leading to unpredictable panel behavior.