news
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, mintCast, and More
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Engineering the Future | LINUX Unplugged 636
We're back from Texas just in time to chat with Jon Seager, Canonical's VP of Engineering, and their new era with Ubuntu 25.10. On the way, we visit System76 in Denver where the COSMIC team has surprises waiting for us.
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 470 – Laptop Rescue Service AKA “Send us your stuff!”
First up in the news: LMDE 7 ‘Gigi” release imminent, Mint Monthly News, Ubuntu 25.10 is out and breaking stuff, Firefox shaking is loved by TIME, backdoored Windows 10 is officially dead and lots more!
New York Times ☛ Marc Maron on the End of the “WTF” Podcast
This cycle of conjecture and revision — Maron grasping for, and occasionally reaching, some kind of emotional truth — was the essence of “WTF.” Over more than 1,600 episodes, he engaged in raw and personal dialogues with a staggering array of comedians, artists and public figures. Among them were Robin Williams, Lorne Michaels, Louis C.K. and Barack Obama, who became the first sitting president to appear on a podcast when he was a guest in 2015.
US News And World Report ☛ Marc Maron Ends His Podcast With Final Guest Barack Obama After 16 Years and Nearly 1,700 Episodes
The identity of the guest was not revealed until the episode dropped [sic], and fans had been speculating. Obama was a popular guess, both because of his relationship with “WTF” and because Maron in an interview with Variety in July said Obama would be his ideal final conversation.