news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Interesting Engineering ☛ New software helps build 3D objects with smooth material transitions
Charles Wade, a PhD student in computer science at the University of Colorado Boulder, has developed OpenVCAD, a design system that goes beyond traditional modeling by using code to map not just shapes but also the distribution of materials within 3D objects.
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Android Police ☛ I tried Chrome, Opera, Firefox, and Samsung Internet for a month and here's my verdict
We all have our default browser — that comfortable digital home we rarely think about changing. For most, it’s Chrome, but is it really the best?
I went on a journey for an entire month: I uninstalled my favorite and forced myself to live solely within three major competitors: Opera, Firefox, and Samsung Internet.
This wasn’t a quick benchmark test; it was a deep, day-to-day interaction covering everything from customization options to privacy features and performance.
-
Matthew Weber ☛ Saving Bookmarks
Right now, I know that I have saved stuff all over the place, and it’s hard to know where everything is saved. So, I’ll have to start thinking about a new system. What do you guys do for bookmarks and read later stuff?
-
Mozilla
-
Don Marti ☛ turn off programmatic ads in Firefox
Programmatic ads are a new risk that Mozilla is now asking users to take. Firefox is distributed under a license that, like most software licenses, disclaims liability.
-
-
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
PostgreSQL ☛ pg_builder 3.2 and pg_wrapper 3.3 released with support for Postgres 18
I am pleased to announce the release of pg_builder and pg_wrapper packages for PHP updated for Postgres 18.
-
-
GNU Projects