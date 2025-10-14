news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 14, 2025



Quoting: Waiting to Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.10? Here's When You Can - OMG! Ubuntu —

The reason is that upgrades have not yet been enabled.

According to Canonical’s Matthieu Clemenceau, the plan is to enable upgrades from 25.04 to 25.10 “on or before October 23rd”.

If past precedence hold, I’d expect the upgrade ‘gate’ to open before, but arguably the more time taken to ensure the upgrade process happens without issue, the better.

“But Joey,” some may be primed to say, “it is already possible to upgrade to Ubuntu 25.10 from the command-line by running sudo do-release-upgrade -d.”

However, that method is opt-in and unsupported: if the upgrade fails or breaks things, you get to fix things yourself.