GNOME Flatpak Runtime Drops 32-Bit Compatibility Extension

The GNOME project has quietly removed the 32-bit compatibility extension from its Flatpak Runtime, marking the end of official 32-bit support within the GNOME runtime environment.

According to devs, the decision comes after years of maintaining increasingly redundant builds that few people actually used. Moreover, they say that maintaining 32-bit builds caused regular headaches, especially since many upstream projects no longer test for them.

As you know, for a long time, all modern apps have used 64-bit systems, so keeping 32-bit builds is extra work for developers with almost no real benefit. For end users who use up-to-date apps from Flathub, nothing will change — but really old programs made only for 32-bit systems may no longer run inside the GNOME Flatpak environment.