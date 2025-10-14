So I have these two wolves in me: Lisp and ed(1). One problem with uniting these weird parts of me, though: Lisp is not editable in ed! At all. ed is a line-oriented editor, while Lisp is tree-based, with most forms and “statements” spanning multiple lines. ed was made to program Assembly, C, or configs; not Lisp.

So are there any ways to converge on these two: somehow making Lisp line-editable, and somehow making ed(1) Lisp-aware? That’s what I’m tumbling over in this post: [...]