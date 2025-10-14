news
Applications: Istio 1.26.5, ‘init’ Systems, Ghostty, and onak
-
Announcing Istio 1.26.5
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.26.4 and Istio 1.26.5.
[...]
Improved access to referenced TLS secrets to require both namespace and service accounts to match (previously only the namespace), or to have an explicit
ReferenceGrant, for Kubernetes Gateway API gateways. Gateways that use a hostname address remain namespace-only.
Added the ability to turn off associating pods to proxies by IP address if association by name and namespace fails. This is on by default, matching the old behavior, and can be disabled with
ENABLE_PROXY_FIND_POD_BY_IP=off. Future versions have this off by default.
-
TecMint ☛ 6 Best Modern Linux ‘init’ Systems (1992-2025)
The init process starts all other Linux processes, that is, daemons, services, and other background processes; therefore, it is the mother of all other processes on the system.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ghostty 1.2 Adds Quick Terminal on Linux, Command Palette + More
Ghostty's latest GNU/Linux builds adds dropdown terminal support on Wayland, integrated tabs and titlebars, background images, command palette and more.
-
Jonathan McDowell: onak 0.6.4 released
A bit delayed in terms of an announcement, but last month I tagged a new version of onak, my OpenPGP compatible keyserver. It’s been 2 years since the last release, and this is largely a bunch of minor fixes to make compilation under Debian trixie with more recent CMake + GCC versions happy.
OpenPGP v6 support, RFC9580, hasn’t made it. I’ve got a branch which adds it, but a lack of keys to do any proper testing with, and no X448 support implemented, mean I’m not ready to include it in a release yet. The plan is that’ll land for 0.7.0 (along with some backend work), but no idea when that might be.