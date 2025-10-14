Applications: Istio 1.26.5, ‘init’ Systems, Ghostty, and onak

This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.26.4 and Istio 1.26.5.

[...]

Improved access to referenced TLS secrets to require both namespace and service accounts to match (previously only the namespace), or to have an explicit ReferenceGrant , for Kubernetes Gateway API gateways. Gateways that use a hostname address remain namespace-only.