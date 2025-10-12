Orange Pi has introduced the Orange Pi 6 Plus, a single-board computer intended for high-performance and AI-oriented computing tasks. It uses the CIX CD8180/CD8160 SoC with a 12-core 64-bit CPU and an NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS.

The M5Stack Unit C6L is a compact LoRa module featuring the ESP32-C6 SoC and SX1262 transceiver. It supports 868 to 923 MHz operation for private LoRa networks with Meshtastic compatibility and options for custom development.

KDE Frameworks 6.19 fixes the “Delete oldest files from the trash” option for how to handle a full trash, fixes an issue that made Plasma System Monitor render graphs when not visible, and fixes an issue that made it impossible to paste text containing “file:///” into a Sticky Note widget.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, the Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 7 (codename Gigi) release features the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment, which means that it comes with all the features from the Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” release.

Released on July 28th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.16 introduced new features like initial support for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions, support for Intel APX (Advanced Performance Extensions), USB offload support for audio devices, support for sending coredumps over an AF_UNIX socket, and an automatic auto-tuning weighted interleaved memory allocation policy.

Congratulations to Canonical and Ubuntu Community for the release of Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka yesterday Thursday, 9 October 2025! This is the third interim release between last LTS, 24.04 Noble Numbat (NN), and next LTS, designated 26.04 Resolute Raccoon (RR). We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's celebrate together, and download and run our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

news

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.18 Release Candidate

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 12, 2025



Today marks two weeks since Linux kernel 6.17 was released and the merge window for Linux kernel 6.18 was opened, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree.

Some of the highlights of Linux kernel 6.18 include initial ‘block size > page size’ support for the Btrfs file system, PTW feature detection on new hardware for LoongArch KVM, support for running the kernel as a guest on FreeBSD’s Bhyve hypervisor, and support for PSP encryption of TCP connections.

Read on