Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.18 Release Candidate
Today marks two weeks since Linux kernel 6.17 was released and the merge window for Linux kernel 6.18 was opened, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree.
Some of the highlights of Linux kernel 6.18 include initial ‘block size > page size’ support for the Btrfs file system, PTW feature detection on new hardware for LoongArch KVM, support for running the kernel as a guest on FreeBSD’s Bhyve hypervisor, and support for PSP encryption of TCP connections.