news
Framework is Accused of Supporting the Far-right, Apparently for Sponsoring the Hyprland Project
Framework, the maker of modular laptops, announced on October 8 that it has become a Gold tier sponsor of Hyprland, the popular Wayland compositor that offers an eyecandy experience for Linux users.
This was shared alongside the news that they had joined the Linux Foundation and become possibly the first corporate sponsor of Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LFVS), with the company hinting at more sponsorship announcements in the near future.
[...]
Framework CEO Nirav Patel responded in the thread, explaining the company's approach to open source sponsorships. He stated that they "deliberately create a big tent" because they want open source software to win and that they don't partner with individuals and organizations based on their beliefs, values, or political stances.