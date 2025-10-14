Framework is Accused of Supporting the Far-right, Apparently for Sponsoring the Hyprland Project

Released on July 28th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.16 introduced new features like initial support for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions, support for Intel APX (Advanced Performance Extensions), USB offload support for audio devices, support for sending coredumps over an AF_UNIX socket, and an automatic auto-tuning weighted interleaved memory allocation policy.

Today marks two weeks since Linux kernel 6.17 was released and the merge window for Linux kernel 6.18 was opened, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree.

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Dubbed “Gigi” and based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 has arrived with Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, support for OEM installations, and the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment featuring fingerprint authentication, updated themes, and an improved Wayland session.

Firefox 144 is here to improve the Picture-in-Picture feature by allowing you to close the PiP window without pausing the video using Shift + Click on the close button or Shift + Esc to exit, update the Firefox Account button on the toolbar to show “Sign In” next to the icon, and to strengthen the encryption used for logins saved in the Firefox Password Manager with a more modern encryption scheme.

Blender 5.0 promises exciting changes like support for displaying HDR and wide gamut colors, a working color space for Blend files, new Rec.2100-PQ and Rec.2100-HLG displays, new ACES 1.3 and 2.0 views, a new AgX HDR view, a new Convert to Display compositor node, and a new volume rendering algorithm based on null scattering.

news

Framework is Accused of Supporting the Far-right, Apparently for Sponsoring the Hyprland Project

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 14, 2025



Framework, the maker of modular laptops, announced on October 8 that it has become a Gold tier sponsor of Hyprland, the popular Wayland compositor that offers an eyecandy experience for Linux users.

This was shared alongside the news that they had joined the Linux Foundation and become possibly the first corporate sponsor of Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LFVS), with the company hinting at more sponsorship announcements in the near future.

[...]

Framework CEO Nirav Patel responded in the thread, explaining the company's approach to open source sponsorships. He stated that they "deliberately create a big tent" because they want open source software to win and that they don't partner with individuals and organizations based on their beliefs, values, or political stances.

Read on