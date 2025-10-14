Tux Machines

Blender 5.0 Beta Officially Released with HDR and Wide Gamut Display Support

Blender 5.0 promises exciting changes like support for displaying HDR and wide gamut colors, a working color space for Blend files, new Rec.2100-PQ and Rec.2100-HLG displays, new ACES 1.3 and 2.0 views, a new AgX HDR view, a new Convert to Display compositor node, and a new volume rendering algorithm based on null scattering.

Firefox 144 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Firefox 144 is here to improve the Picture-in-Picture feature by allowing you to close the PiP window without pausing the video using Shift + Click on the close button or Shift + Esc to exit, update the Firefox Account button on the toolbar to show “Sign In” next to the icon, and to strengthen the encryption used for logins saved in the Firefox Password Manager with a more modern encryption scheme.

How to Upgrade LMDE 6 to LMDE 7

Dubbed “Gigi” and based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 has arrived with Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, support for OEM installations, and the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment featuring fingerprint authentication, updated themes, and an improved Wayland session.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 12th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.18 Release Candidate

Today marks two weeks since Linux kernel 6.17 was released and the merge window for Linux kernel 6.18 was opened, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree.

Linux Kernel 6.16 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.17

Released on July 28th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.16 introduced new features like initial support for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions, support for Intel APX (Advanced Performance Extensions), USB offload support for audio devices, support for sending coredumps over an AF_UNIX socket, and an automatic auto-tuning weighted interleaved memory allocation policy.

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 14, 2025

Bicycle Lock

  1. Investigative Journalism Protects Society From Corruption, Crimes Against Women, Assaults on Civil Society
    "what is the point of men doing military practice to defend a system that is so rotten?"
  2. Swiss pimp usurping reputation of legendary Tissot boss Francois Thiébaud from France (BaselWorld, SWATCH Group SA)
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  3. Richard Stallman to Give Public Talk in 3 Hours, Then in the Technical University of Munich (Germany) Next Week
    Richard Stallman at TUM on 21.10.2025 18:00, MW2001
  4. Leaks and Whistleblowers: Our Plan for Today
    Society simply cannot advance when too many people self-censor

  5. The EPO's War on Techrights Was a Massive Mistake
    The EPO started the SLAPPs after we had published a few hundreds of articles; we've since then published close to 6,000 because the attacks on us emboldened insiders to help us
  6. General-Purpose Computers to Become Growing Area of Coverage
    Without them, we have little left for controlling our lives
  7. "They missed a great opportunity to shut up." -Jacques Chirac
    Brett Wilson LLP has been trying to cheat the legal system many times
  8. Harassment evidence: Switzerland, overcrowded fitness and yoga centers, incompetence and racism in accident response
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  9. Vincent Danjean & Debian NXIVM collateral, blackmail risks
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  10. In Sweden This Past Friday Richard Stallman Explained Why Copyleft is Important
    And he didn't have to 'bash' BSDs, either
  11. Dystopian Trends in Technology Make Richard Stallman More Relevant Than Ever
    It's good to see him attracting vast audiences
  12. IBM Layoffs Due to a Lack of Money and Company Debt Rising by Almost 10 Billion Dollars in 6 Months
    IBM didn't buy Red Hat for any ideological reasons; it was a fast "cash grab" for revenue
  13. Forbes Already Stopped Being a News Sites. Now It's a Spam and Propaganda Platform for "Paying Partners" (Companies).
    news from Forbes became very scarce
  14. Is the Second-Largest Institution in Europe (EPO) Gradually Becoming More Like a Sweatshop?
    Underpaid, unqualified, inexperienced and incompatible people are already recruited to replace veteran examiners
  15. The Register MS Has No FOSS Coverage Anymore
    The Editor in Chief is like a Microsoft plant
  16. Links 13/10/2025: "Toasty Subwoofer" and WiFi Speakers "Are About To Go Dumb"
    Links for the day
  17. Gemini Links 13/10/2025: iNaturalist and Tove Jansson’s Moominpappa at Sea
    Links for the day
  18. Microsoft Does Not Deny That Large Retailers Like Walmart, Costco and Target Are Giving Up on XBox (and Not Stocking It)
    No doubt XBox is in trouble and rumours suggest that more mass layoffs are imminent
  19. We'll Encourage Richard Stallman to Talk About Software Patents at the EPO Next Week When He Visits Munich (EPO Headquarters)
    Go listen to Richard Stahlmann
  20. Arnaud Parreaux lost case defending rogue employer
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  21. Mathieu Elias Parreaux declared bankrupt in Switzerland
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  22. Breakdown of the Rule of Law and Patent Law in the European Union (EU)
    The EPO cannot recruit suitably qualified patent examiners this way, let alone retain them
  23. Gemini Links 13/10/2025: Good Films, Wizard of Earthsea, Upgrading the Steam Controller's Stick
    Links for the day
  24. It's Not Justice When One Side Denies the Other Side the Ability to Even Speak
    At this stage, Brett Wilson LLP is in my humble opinion acting in contempt of the Court
  25. Links 13/10/2025: Australian Catholic University Uses Slop to Libel Students, Canada Threatens to Kill Beluga Whales
    Links for the day
  26. How Not to Silence Tux Machines (It'll Only Backfire, Badly)
    defending Microsoft while attacking this site
  27. Slopwatch: UbuntuPIT and Google News
    It seems abundantly clear that Google News and Google in general participates in the slop epidemic
  28. Vincent Danjean (not INTERPOL), Claire Bardel & Debian pregnancy cluster
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  29. Christmas lynchings: Martin Krafft (madduck), Penny Leach (mjollnir) & Debian pregnancy cluster
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  30. Gemini Links 13/10/2025: Birthdays and "Committee Unable to Contact Nobel Prize Winner"
    Links for the day
  31. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  32. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, October 12, 2025
    IRC logs for Sunday, October 12, 2025
Tinkering With Gadgets [original]
Fight for the right to control computers. If you don't, it might be too late to try.
Brett Wilson LLP Has Basically Just Admitted It Had Breached Civil Procedure Rules in Frivolous Case Against Tux Machines [original]
We'll have plenty of time to write about the specifics
Investigative Journalism in Debian and the Wider Free Software Community [original]
There's a whole lot of abuse going on there
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.18 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.18 kernel series.
 
Some of the latest articles
Blender 5.0 Beta Officially Released with HDR and Wide Gamut Display Support
Blender 5.0 has entered public beta testing today for this free and open source 3D creation suite designed for modeling, rigging, animation, simulation, rendering, compositing, motion tracking, and video editing.
Security: Wireshark 4.4.10 and 4.6.0 Released, 7-Zip Has Holes
Security leftovers
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux related picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware picks
today's howtos
idroot and more
Firefox 144 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Mozilla has published today the final builds of the Firefox 144 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on October 14th, 2025.
How to Upgrade LMDE 6 to LMDE 7
In this tutorial, I will show you how to upgrade your existing LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 6 “Faye” installations to the latest LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 “Gigi” release.
Android Leftovers
Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 get One UI 8 (Android 16) update
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Upgrade to VirtualBox 7.2 breaks networking for all guests
I am quite baffled why a year-old bug would be reintroduced into production
The Only Thing Stopping You from Switching to Linux Is Your Mindset
Switching to Linux is less about technical hurdles and more about adjusting your mindset
XIVA Studio – multimedia-oriented Linux distribution
XIVA Studio is a Linux custom distribution that aims to meet the demands of professionals in the areas of video, audio, graphic production
Best Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Shanios – Linux-based immutable operating system
Shanios is an immutable desktop Linux distribution based on Arch Linux
Review: openSUSE 16.0 Leap
The openSUSE distribution has been around, in one form or another, for approximately 30 years.
FreeBSD 15.0-BETA1 Now Available
getting closer now
Development and GNU/Linux Leftovers
Development and more
How Not to Silence Tux Machines (It'll Only Backfire, Badly) [original]
defending Microsoft while attacking this site
Free Software hasn't won
by Dorota
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 12th, 2025
The 261st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 12th, 2025.
Daniel Pocock Has Three New Articles About Bedroom Nepotism in the Debian Project [original]
Pocock is being demonised for the same reasons and by the same people who attack RMS
Keeping Healthy [original]
Next month calm will increase
Android Leftovers
LineageOS releases Android 16 update despite challenges with Android source code
Solus Begins a New Epoch with Polaris Repository and Python 2 Removal
Solus Linux enters the Polaris era
LinuxHub Prime – Arch-based Linux distribution
LinuxHub Prime is an Arch-based Linux distribution with a customised Openbox window manager as its default desktop environment
Say goodbye to Linux audio headaches: how PipeWire simplifies everything
Linux audio has a reputation for being confusing at best and downright broken at worst
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
MocaccinoOS – minimal Linux meta-distribution
MocaccinoOS uses Luet as a package manager, which is completely static and fully based on containers
Murena – smartphone OS
Murena is a name for the /e/OS operating system, associated open source powered smartphones
Brett Wilson LLP, the Firm That Lodged a Frivolous Lawsuit Against Tux Machines (for Talking About Abuses and Hate Crimes Committed Against Tux Machines), Got Sued by Its Very Own Clients [original]
The Yanpolsky couple won't be their last nightmare
Linux Kernel 6.16 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.17
This is your friendly reminder that, as of today, the Linux 6.16 kernel series has reached the end of its supported life, which means that it’s time to start upgrading your installations to Linux kernel 6.17.
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovets
Gentoo, Arch, and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and SciML Developer Chat
FOSS leftovers
Oreon 10 gets a timely update as Windows 10 reaches its end of life - download the alternative operating system now!
Alternatives include Linux distributions like the recently updated Ubuntu and Linux Mint
Programming Leftovers
Development leftovers
OpenSSH 10.2 Released with Key Bugfix for ControlPersist Issue
OpenSSH 10.2 addresses bugs and prepares to deprecate SHA1 SSHFP records
KDE Frameworks 6.19 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue with KDE Frameworks 6.19, released today by the KDE Project as a companion to the latest KDE Plasma 6.4.5 desktop environment and KDE Gear 25.08.2 software suite.
XDA on Bazzite and CachyOS (GNU/Linux Distros)
distro coverage
today's howto
Instructionals/Technical posts
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and Windows TCO
Winter Comes Knocking
we're entering winter
Some of the latest articles