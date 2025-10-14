news
University of Toronto ☛ Uses for DNS server delegation
The quick version of 'DNS server delegation' is that you can send all queries under some DNS zone name off to some DNS server (or servers) of your choice, rather than have DNS resolution follow any standard NS delegation chain that may or may not exist in global DNS. In Unbound, this is done through, for example, Forward Zones.
Alex Haydock ☛ Automated TLS cert renewal with acme.sh and systemd Quadlets
Recently I’ve been switching my authoritative DNS provider over to SERVFAIL – a project that was first announced at 38c3 in a talk titled “we made a globally distributed DNS network for shits and giggles”.
After making the switch, I had to rework a bunch of my homelab services to allow them to continue renewing their certs via DNS-based ACME challenges. This post details how I’m using acme.sh to automate cert renewals for a lot of my services.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install PyTorch with CUDA on Ubuntu
University of Toronto ☛ The early Unix history of chown() being restricted to root
The answer is that the restriction was added in V6, where the V6 chown(2) manual page has the same wording as V7. In Research Unix V5 and earlier, people can chown(2) away their own files; this is documented in the V4 chown(2) manual page and is what the V5 kernel code for chown() does. This behavior runs all the way back to the V1 chown() manual page, with an extra restriction that you can't chown() setuid files.
ID Root ☛ How To Install QEMU on Debian 13
Virtualization technology has become essential for modern computing environments, enabling developers, system administrators, and enthusiasts to run multiple operating systems efficiently on a single machine. QEMU (Quick Emulator) stands as one of the most versatile and powerful virtualization solutions available for GNU/Linux systems, particularly on Debian distributions.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenZL on Fedora 42
OpenZL represents a breakthrough in data compression technology. Released by Meta in October 2025, this open-source format-aware compression framework delivers superior compression ratios for structured data compared to traditional algorithms.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Amarok Music Player on Debian 13
Amarok stands as one of the most powerful open-source music players available for GNU/Linux systems. This feature-rich application, developed under the KDE project, offers comprehensive audio management capabilities that go far beyond simple playback.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PipeWire on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS marks a significant milestone in GNU/Linux audio infrastructure with PipeWire 1.0 as the default audio server, replacing the decades-old PulseAudio system. This modern multimedia framework delivers lower latency, superior resource management, and unified support for both consumer and professional audio workflows.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MERN Stack on Manjaro
The MERN stack has become one of the most popular technology stacks for building modern web applications. Manjaro Linux, with its rolling release model and access to the Arch User Repository, provides an excellent development environment for JavaScript developers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wiki.js on Debian 13
Wiki.js represents a modern approach to knowledge management and documentation. This powerful, open-source wiki software built on Node.js provides organizations and individuals with a lightweight yet feature-rich platform for creating collaborative documentation, knowledge bases, and team wikis. Unlike traditional wiki solutions, Wiki.js offers an intuitive interface, Markdown editing capabilities, Git integration, and exceptional resource efficiency.
