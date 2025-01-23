Games: Gaming on Linux, Steam Deck, SDL 3
HowTo Geek ☛ 7 Problems You'll Likely Run Into Gaming on Linux
Gaming has come a long way since the early days of Linux when it was far from easy. Still, you can expect to run into some issues, so it’s best to be prepared to you’re ready when you encounter them.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stable Steam Client update for Desktop and Steam Deck brings a whole lot of fixes
Valve released a fresh stable update to the Steam Client this week bringing numerous bug fixes and improvements for Desktop and Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SDL 3 officially released for game devs plus an SDL 2 to SDL 3 compatibility layer
Simple DirectMedia Layer (SDL) is a popular free and open source library for developers that handles audio, keyboard, mouse, joystick and graphics with SDL 3 now available. Plus a new SDL 2 to SDL 3 compatibility layer.