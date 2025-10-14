news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 14, 2025



Quoting: The First FreeBSD 15 Beta Is Here, and It's Dropping Most 32-bit Devices —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

FreeBSD 15, the next major update for the free and open-source operating system, is now available as a beta release. If you've been looking at FreeBSD as a possible alternative to Linux, or you just want to try it out in a virtual machine, there are a few new features and a ton of smaller changes.

FreeBSD is still a Unix-like operating system with a kernel, device drivers, userland utilities, and documentation all maintained under the same project. Many of the same utilities, applications, and desktop environments from the Linux ecosystem are natively available for FreeBSD, and other Linux software can run unmodified with the Linuxulator. Desktop Linux is still the best option for an open-source operating system for your PC, but FreeBSD 15 is shaping up to be another solid release.