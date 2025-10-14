news
Jack Wallen's Articles About Winboat, Distros, and Bazaar
ZDNet ☛ My favorite way to run Windows apps on Linux just got even better
There are so many options for running Windows apps on Linux. One such option is the new kid on the block, Winboat. As I wrote in my article, This is my new favorite way to run Windows apps on my Linux PC - how it works, Winboat takes a different approach than the other tools, by running an instance of Windows, so the apps work natively.
When I first tested Winboat, it was an early iteration and was lacking some features. Well, there's a new release of the app, which packs a lot of new features and the usual bug fixes and polish.
ZDNet ☛ 5 Linux distros that take a little work out of the box, but are so worth the effort
Years ago, I actually preferred installing Linux distributions that required a bit of extra work out of the box. Why? They challenged me, and I knew that my effort would be rewarded with an operating system perfectly suited for me.
Sometimes, the challenge was getting all the software necessary for me to "do my thing;" other times, it was getting the desktop environment exactly how I wanted it. Either way, that work never failed to pay off.
These days, I just want my OS to work out of the box, because I don't have the kind of free time I once enjoyed.
Still, I sometimes reminisce about those bygone days. For those who have the extra time on their hands and want to try a distribution that most often requires a bit of extra work out of the box, here are my favorites.
ZDNet ☛ This new Flatpak app store should be installed by default on every Linux distro
I install a lot of Flatpak apps on Linux, and although the app store on my distro of choice (Pop!_OS) has Flatpak support rolled in, I find managing those apps a bit challenging. Because COSMIC Store lists Flatpak apps alongside .deb packages, it can be cumbersome to know what is what. So, when I discovered Bazaar, I knew it was an app I had to use. With this tool, I could even shrug off using the command line for installing Flatpak apps.
What is Bazaar?
Bazaar is to Flatpak apps what the typical app store is to traditional packages (such as DEB or RPM). With Bazaar, you can find, install, run, and delete Flatpak packages. You can even manage addons for those apps that include them.