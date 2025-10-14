Jack Wallen's Articles About Winboat, Distros, and Bazaar

There are so many options for running Windows apps on Linux. One such option is the new kid on the block, Winboat. As I wrote in my article, This is my new favorite way to run Windows apps on my Linux PC - how it works, Winboat takes a different approach than the other tools, by running an instance of Windows, so the apps work natively.

When I first tested Winboat, it was an early iteration and was lacking some features. Well, there's a new release of the app, which packs a lot of new features and the usual bug fixes and polish.