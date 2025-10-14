news
Canonical/Ubuntu: Weekly Newsletter, Qt, UbuCon, MicroCloud, and More
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 913
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 913 for the week of October 5 – 11, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Theme Qt Apps to Look Uniform in Ubuntu 24.04 | 25.10
Qt applications (e.g, qBittorrent, KeePassXC) look weird as they don’t have window border or shadow in Ubuntu since 24.04. Here’s how to configure to make them look native. Applications in Ubuntu and other popular GNU/Linux distributions mostly use GTK or Qt tool-kits for rendering their user interfaces.
The Register UK ☛ Ubuntu 25.10 lands: Rustier and Wayland-ier, but Flatpak is broken [Ed: Liam Proven The Register UK ☛ back after 2 weeks]
The latest interim release of Ubuntu is here, showcasing some significant changes. This isn't a long-term release, yet many of its differences will be in 26.04 next year.
At the end of last week, Canonical released Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka," along with nine of the ten official flavors. The release notes cover what's new.
It's FOSS ☛ India's First UbuCon Set to Unite Ubuntu Community in Bengaluru This November
XDA ☛ Canonical MicroCloud is the Proxmox alternative you didn't know about
For years, Proxmox has been the go-to choice for anyone building a home lab or small virtualization cluster. Its combination of simplicity, built-in backup options, and flexibility for both virtual machines and containers has made it a favorite among self-hosters and IT professionals alike. But Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, has quietly introduced something that could give Proxmox real competition: Ubuntu MicroCloud.
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Lubuntu 25.10
The Lubuntu team have announced the release of Lubuntu 25.10, which is a community edition of Ubuntu featuring the LXQt desktop. The new release provides nine months of security updates and runs the LXQt 2.2 desktop. [...]
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Xubuntu 25.10
The Xubuntu team has published version 25.10 of their distribution. The new release offers nine months of support and runs the Xfce 4.20 desktop, along with components from other desktop environments. [...]
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Ubuntu Kylin 25.10
Ubuntu Kylin is a Chinese language variant of Ubuntu. The project's 25.10 release provides nine months of security updates and supports new hardware through version 6.17 of the Linux kernel. [...]
Ubuntu Kylin ☛ Ubuntu Kylin 25.10 officially released-Ubuntu Kylin OS
Based on the Linux 6.17 kernel, Ubuntu Kylin 25.10 introduces significant upgrades to fundamental libraries, subsystems, and core software, enhancing system stability and compatibility. Additionally, a brand-new software store has been launched, delivering a smoother and more reliable user experience!