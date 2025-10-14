Latest in redhat.com (Red Hat)

Kubernetes has some capabilities for monitoring the health of a node and to react to status changes with the intent of protecting a workload. However, these capabilities are insufficient for workloads that make intense use of storage and secondary networks, such as the virtual machine use case or telco deployments. In this article, I discuss the limitation of current capabilities within Kubernetes and demonstrate some approaches to remediate this situation.

How Kubernetes detects node issues

The component responsible for detecting situations that may impact a node is the kubelet. The checks it performs are documented, but it is only able to verify that a connection can be established with the control plane, and that a node has enough resources (PIDs, memory, disk space) to start a pod. It also reports a status of being ready, which is a condition that can be generally interpreted as the kubelet process itself being ready.