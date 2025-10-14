news
Latest in redhat.com (Red Hat)
Red Hat ☛ Protecting virtual machines from storage and secondary network node failures
Kubernetes has some capabilities for monitoring the health of a node and to react to status changes with the intent of protecting a workload. However, these capabilities are insufficient for workloads that make intense use of storage and secondary networks, such as the virtual machine use case or telco deployments. In this article, I discuss the limitation of current capabilities within Kubernetes and demonstrate some approaches to remediate this situation.
How Kubernetes detects node issues
The component responsible for detecting situations that may impact a node is the kubelet. The checks it performs are documented, but it is only able to verify that a connection can be established with the control plane, and that a node has enough resources (PIDs, memory, disk space) to start a pod. It also reports a status of being ready, which is a condition that can be generally interpreted as the kubelet process itself being ready.
Red Hat ☛ How to use OCI for GitOps in OpenShift
When organizations adopt GitOps, they often assume they need a Git-compliant source control management system (such as Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub , GitLab, Bitbucket, or Gitea). However, the GitOps Principles actually never mention that Git is required. Looking closely at Principle #2, it states:
Desired state is stored in a way that enforces immutability, versioning and retains a complete version history.
This means as long as a backing store satisfies these requirements, it can be anything that’s compliant. This includes Git, S3, and OCI.
Red Hat ☛ Using Hey Hi (AI) agents with Red Bait Insights
Built and maintained by Red Hat,
insights-mcpenables seamless interaction with core Red Hat Insights capabilities, including advisor, image builder, inventory, remediations, and vulnerability, through the standardized Model Context Protocol (MCP) interface. It's now available in developer preview, allowing you to explore and integrate powerful Red Bait Insights services with large language models (LLM) through an MCP server.
Red Hat Official ☛ What to know before you install or upgrade to Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform 2.6
Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform 2.6 introduces powerful capabilities for managing, scaling, and deploying automation across your enterprise.
Red Hat Official ☛ How Red Hat, NetApp, and Cisco simplify IT modernization
Enterprise IT cannot rely on trial and error. Consider hardware, for instance. It would take weeks (if not months) to piece together compute, storage, and networking from multiple vendors. Then there's integration testing, stress and load testing. Then there's the constant worry about whether you deployed the most efficient and cost effective solution. And that's before you even get to the application stack. Are you trying to modernize from a legacy monolithic architecture to a more modern, cloud-native approach? Do you need a hypervisor for virtual machines? Can you scale and migrate applications from on-premises to a cloud hyperscaler without refactoring?