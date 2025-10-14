Peppermint OS Rebased on Debian 13 “Trixie” Is Now Available

news

The Peppermint OS team has announced the release of its latest flagship edition, now rebased on Debian 13 “Trixie”, powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS and the lightweight XFCE 4.20 desktop environment.

This release comes fully 64-bit and stays close to Peppermint’s minimalist philosophy. Instead of shipping with a long list of preinstalled applications, it lets users pick only what they need through its “Suggested Packages” interface. That tool has now been reworked—it uses simple toggle switches to install or skip apps without requiring terminal interaction.