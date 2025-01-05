posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 05, 2025



Quoting: Love KDE Plasma? These 7 Linux Distros Use Plasma as Their Default Desktops —

Kubuntu is the official flavor of Ubuntu that ditches the heavily customized GNOME desktop environment in favor of KDE Plasma. You get a clean, stock KDE Plasma desktop paired with the rock-solid Ubuntu core which guarantees a stable and reliable user experience, excellent hardware support, and extensive software availability through snaps, PPAs (Personal Package Archives), and the Ubuntu software repository.

Being a part of the Ubuntu family means that this distro is blessed with a massive community welcoming beginners. Almost all Linux guides and tutorials available online are geared towards Ubuntu, and most of them will work on your Kubuntu PC. This is why Kubuntu is one of my top picks for Linux newcomers who enjoy desktop customization and want a Windows-like user experience.