Security and Windows TCO
-
Techstrong Group ☛ Linux Foundation Report Spotlights Open Source Software Package Challenges [Ed: Deeply flawed 'study']
-
BlackBerry ☛ Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS and Android: Top Cyberattacks Targeting Operating Systems [Ed: Blackberry, having tried and failed at patent trolling, tries to reinvent itself as "security" company]
If you’re working on a home repair project, you’ll need different tools for different tasks. Sometimes you need a hammer, other times it’s a flat-head screwdriver or perhaps needle-nose pliers. And if you’re a threat actor launching cyberattacks, you also need the right tools for the job like an infostealer or maybe a trojan. There are a wide variety of options for would-be attackers to choose from, and these can vary based on the operating system (OS) being targeted.
-
Medevel ☛ Top 13 Free Self-Hosted Password Managers for Teams and Agencies in 2025: Secure Your Data Today!
A web-based self-hosted password manager is a tool designed to securely store, manage, and share passwords across your team or organization. Unlike cloud-based options, these solutions are hosted on your own servers, giving you full control over your data and eliminating reliance on third-party providers.
-
Windows TCO
-
The Record ☛ Pirated corporate software infects Russian businesses with info-stealing malware
Russian businesses that use unlicensed corporate software have fallen victim to an ongoing information-stealing campaign, researchers have found.
-
The Register UK ☛ Putin and ransomware blamed for Stoli US bankruptcy filing
Among the various factors adding to the subsidiaries' financial difficulties, he revealed that Stoli Group is still reeling from a "data breach and ransomware attack" back in August, which hasn't been claimed by any known crime group.
-
The Register UK ☛ Micropatchers share fix for NTLM hash leak flaw in Windows
We're told victims who view a maliciously crafted file in vulnerable versions of Windows Explorer may have their NTLM hash leaked, presumably to a remote miscreant via the network. Exact details of how this bug can be exploited have understandably not yet been disclosed; we're not aware of it being under attack yet, either.
-