MaixCAM-Pro: High-Performance AI Platform with RISC-V Processor, 5MP Camera Support and WiFi6

The MaixCAM-Pro is a hardware platform for developing and deploying AI vision and IoT applications. It supports rapid prototyping and implementation, offering powerful processing, integrated peripherals, and a versatile software ecosystem for both hobbyists and experienced users.

Compact RISC-V Linux Development Device with USB Form Factor Powered by Rockchip RV1103

The Luckfox Pico WebBee RV1103 is a Linux micro development board powered by the Rockchip RV1103 chip, offering a compact platform for diverse development projects. Encased in an ABS protective shell, it supports applications such as lightweight web servers, USB script tools, and smart home devices.

How To Install Scribus on Ubuntu 24.04

Scribus is the Desktop Publishing Program (DTP) of free/libre open source software world and is available for GNU/Linux, Windows and MacOS. As a DTP, Scribus can be used for page layout design for printing press as well as digital press to produce works such as book, newspaper, magazine, flyer and anything consisted of text typesetting and CMYK colors. Scribus is one of the greatest program to create PDF documents. Scribus is also great to work together with GIMP and Inkscape. Scribus is available on Ubuntu 24.04 from the official repository. Now let's show you how to install it and you can start learning right away by tutorials available at the end. Happy typesetting!

Security and Windows TCO

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 08, 2024

Graphics: Mesa 24.3.1, NVIDIA Driver 565.77, and Hopalong
WINE Release: Wine 10.0-rc1/Wine staging 10.0-rc1
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.2, Linux 6.11.11, and Linux 4.19.325
This Week in GNOME: #177 Scrolling Performance
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from November 29 to December 06
 
Manjaro 24.2 “Yonada” Released, Here’s What’s New
Powered by Linux kernel 6.12, Manjaro 24.2 "Yonada" is now available for download with GNOME 47, Plasma 6.2, and XFCE 4.18
reComputer R1113-10 industrial IoT gateway offers isolated RS485, RS232, DI, DO, and dual Gigabit Ethernet
Seeed Studio has launched the reComputer R1100 series industrial IoT gateway family based on Raspberry Pi CM4
Thunderbird Turned 20, Happy Birthday!
Twenty years ago, Thunderbird v1.0 took flight
Xubuntu Development Update December 2024
As the holiday season enters full swing, Xubuntu 25.04 is off to a quiet start
These 12 systemctl Commands Will Let You Take Control of Linux systemd Services
The systemctl command has some frequently overlooked functionality
Games: ‘Indiana Jones And The Great Circle’ Run On Steam Deck, Retro, and Cheating Allegations
Free and Open Source Software
Filippo Valsorda's "frood" Is a Hoopy Immutable NAS Running Entirely From an Initial RAM Filesystem - Hackster.io
From guaranteed boot-up to easy A/B testing, there's a lot to recommend this Alpine Linux-based rootfs-free setup.
Latest From Red Hat
Open Hardware: On Raspberry Pi and Arduino
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Mozilla Lacks Direction, More FOSS Leftovers
GitLab Co-founder and CEO is Out and Other Programming News
Today in Techrights
today's howtos
GNOME 47.2 Officially Released with Various Bug Fixes and Improvements
The GNOME Project announced today the official availability of GNOME 47.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series with more bug fixes and improvements.
Games: Proprietary Titles and Flathub Changes
Open Hardware/Modding/Retro: Remington Standard, Macintosh LC III, Arduino, and "Name that Ware"
OBS Studio 31.0 Released with NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur
OBS Studio 31.0 has been officially released as the latest stable version of this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming for GNU/Linux.
Android Leftovers
Samsung's One UI 7 Based On Android 15 Arrives With AI Upgrades For Galaxy S24 Devices
OBS Studio 31 Debuts With New NVIDIA Blur Features
This Linux Theme Gave Me the Windows 95 Experience in 2024
Ever felt nostalgia for an old-school Windows experience but don’t fancy putting your PC at risk? Install Linux and give this theme a go
Sparky 2024.12
This is an unplanned December update of Sparky semi-rolling iso images of the Debian testing line
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend open source alternatives to ALAC
Kumander Linux – Debian-based distribution
Kumander Linux is a Debian-based distribution inspired by Windows 7
This Week in Plasma: Oodles of features!
I promised new features soon, and here they are
My 4 favorite open-source apps for personal finance - that run on Linux, MacOS, and Windows
These open-source options are some of the most popular - and for good reason
Archcraft is a solid, super fast distro for anyone ready to move beyond beginner Linux
I spent a week with the distribution and found it to be a lot of fun to use
Nitrux 3.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12, Better Support for NVIDIA Users
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.8 as the latest stable version of this immutable and systemd-free distribution derived from Debian GNU/Linux and built on top of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Armbian 24.11 Released with Support for OrangePi 5 Max and Radxa ROCK 5B+
The Armbian team announced today the release and general availability of Armbian 24.11 as a major update aimed at enhancing functionality and expanding hardware support of this Debian and Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM devices.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Mozilla Run by Marketing People and Buzzwords Agenda, Acts Accordingly
Programming Leftovers
Debian-based Apertis and Robotic Vision in Debian
Open Hardware/Modding: MIPS, AmpereOne, Raspberry Pi, and More
Red Hat Swimming in Buzzwords and Other Nonsense (Not a Geeks-Run Company Anymore)
Operating Systems: FreeDOS, frood, and ZephyrOS
Latest From Peter Czanik and syslog-ng Insider
Today in Techrights
today's howtos
Game Streaming on Raspberry Pi 5, Godot 4.4 dev 6, Flight Simulator, SteamOS (ArchLinux)
‘Tis the Season for COSMIC Alpha 4!
The holidays are upon us, and it’s time to check under your tree as we light another candle for the 4th COSMIC Alpha release
FreeBSD 14.2-RELEASE Announcement
The FreeBSD Release Engineering Team is pleased to announce the availability of FreeBSD 14.2-RELEASE
Linux Kernel 6.11 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
This is your friendly reminder that the Linux 6.11 kernel series has reached the end of its supported life and that you should consider upgrading to Linux kernel 6.12 as soon as possible.
Immich 1.122 Brings HDR Video Support in the Mobile App
Immich 1.122, a self-hosted photo and video backup solution
Fwupd 2.0.3 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Power Quirk for Framework Laptops
Fwupd 2.0.3 has been released today as the first maintenance update to the latest fwupd 2.0 release of this open-source Linux firmware update utility for Linux-based operating systems.
openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 Released with Simplified and Smoother Upgrades
The openSUSE project announced today the release and general availability of openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 as the latest version of this secure and lightweight openSUSE Leap variant designed for containerized and virtualized workloads.
Alpine Linux 3.21 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, Initial LoongArch64 Support
The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.21 as another major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.
A stable kernel to fix boot problems and other stable branches
The Luckfox Pico WebBee RV1103 is a Linux micro development board powered by the Rockchip RV1103 chip
Windows TCO: Leftovers
NVK Open-Source Driver for NVIDIA GPUs Reaches Vulkan 1.4 Conformance
Collabora announced this week that its open-source NVK Vulkan graphics driver in the Mesa open-source graphics stack for NVIDIA hardware is now officially conformant with the latest Vulkan 1.4 graphics API.
Android Leftovers
Games: Steam, War Thunder, and More
Latest picks from GamingOnLinux
NVIDIA 565 Linux Graphics Driver Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
NVIDIA released today NVIDIA 565.77 as the first stable version of the NVIDIA 565 graphics driver series for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems with various improvements and multiple bug fixes.
3 free Linux distros that look and feel like Windows
GEEKOM GT1 Mega review with Ubuntu 24.10 – Part 3: Linux on an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H “Meteor Lake” mini PC
I’ve tested the features of the Meteor Lake mini PC in Linux
Wubuntu: The lovechild of Windows and Linux nobody asked for
A third-party Kubuntu remix with a severe identity crisis
Zenith – turbo-charged top utility
The top utility needs little introduction to seasoned Linux users
KDE:icecream!
Lots of KDE hacking these days, and that comes with compiling large amounts of code
29 gift ideas for your favorite open-source fan
What do you get an open-source enthusiast or developer
Security Leftovers
Kernel Space: ARM32 and HPC file and object storage
Open Hardware/Modding: Free/Libre Hardware, ESP32, VHDL
Programming Leftovers
Today in Techrights
