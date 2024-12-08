posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 08, 2024



Quoting: Arch Linux: Installing and Switching Between Multiple Kernels —

One of the best things about Arch Linux is its incredible flexibility and customization options. And as you know, the kernel is the heart of any Linux distro, and Arch is no exception.

However, many Arch users stick with the default one that comes with the distribution and rarely, if ever, explore alternatives. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with this—after all, the default kernel is always the latest and greatest, offering support for the newest hardware.

But what if I told you that switching to a different kernel could unlock even more potential you can squeeze from your system? Because sometimes, the newest kernel isn’t necessarily the best fit.