Manjaro 24.2 “Yonada” Released, Here’s What’s New

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 08, 2024



Over two months after the previous “Xahea” release, the Manjaro team has done it again, delivering an exciting update with the new Manjaro 24.2 “Yonada,” packed with cutting-edge features, polished interfaces, and thoughtful improvements across its GNOME, Plasma, and XFCE editions.

The new release runs on Linux kernel 6.12, supporting the latest drivers to ensure top-notch hardware compatibility. It also ensures that users with older systems, including 6.6 LTS and 6.1 LTS kernels, are not left behind.

The GNOME edition of Yonada is a showcase for the powerful GNOME 47 series, which has received many updates since its initial release in September 2024. Here are some highlights...