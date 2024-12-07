GNU/Linux Leftovers
Bleeping Computer ☛ Microsoft says having a TPM is “non-negotiable” for backdoored Windows 11 [Ed: So why aren't Canonical and IBM capitalising it to promote GNU/Linux? Because Microsoft pays them to promote and resell Microsoft?]
Microsoft made it abundantly clear this week that backdoored Windows 10 users won’t be able to upgrade to backdoored Windows 11 unless their systems come with TPM 2.0 support [...]
Audiocasts/Shows
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 588: PGP Alternatives
Deploying pNFS file sharing with FreeBSD, What To Use Instead of PGP, The slow evaporation of the FOSS surplus, I feel that NAT is inevitable even with IPv6, Spell checking in Vim, Iconic consoles of the I.C.B.M. System/360 mainframes, 55 years old, and more
Kernel Space
Neowin ☛ Linus Torvalds: AMD Intel's x86 levels are "completely broken garbage" that "needs to die"
Linus Torvalds feels like the microarchitectural levels in AMD and Intel's CPUs are based on a "completely broken model" that "needs to die."
Graphics Stack
Ubuntu Pit ☛ Vulkan 1.4 Released with Updated Hey Hi (AI) 8K Video Rendering, and with More Extensions
Most experienced GNU/Linux users must remember the struggle of getting the graphics card updated or even detected through the Vulkan graphics API on GNU/Linux machines. Since that early stage of Vulkan 1.1, they have updated a lot!
Applications
Linux Journal ☛ Linux Voice Assistants: Revolutionizing Human-Computer Interaction with Natural Language Processing
In an era dominated by voice-controlled devices, voice assistants have transformed how we interact with technology. These AI-driven systems, which leverage natural language processing (NLP), allow users to communicate with machines in a natural, intuitive manner. While mainstream voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Surveillance Giant Google Assistant have captured the limelight, Linux-based alternatives are quietly reshaping the landscape with their focus on openness, privacy, and customizability.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Meet Canonical at the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona
Canonical is excited to return to the Mobile World Congress (MWC), taking place in Barcelona on March 3-6, 2025. Next year’s event brings attendees together around a new theme: Converge. Create. Connect. This edition will delve into topics like enterprise reinvention and cover how organizations can rethink their digital strategy to gain a competitive advantage.
