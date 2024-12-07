Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing Leftovers
-
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.49: KDE's Own Distro, Cinnamon 6.4, OpenWrt's First Router, Bootkit Malware in GNU/Linux and More
After GNOME, KDE wants to have its own official KDE distro. Should we call it KLinux or Kinux?
-
Medevel ☛ Building Smarter Business Apps: 9 Open-Source Frameworks and Platforms for 2025 - Why Not Odoo?
A friend of mine, a notable manufacturer in Konya, Turkey, recently told me about his journey of moving away from relying on software agencies.
-
Openwashing
-
Software Freedom Conservancy ☛ 2024 Fundraising matcher interview with Patrick Masson [Ed: From Microsoft OSI to SFC shilling after SFC had repeatedly taken money from Microsoft and attacked FSF, SFLC etc.]
We're so happy to feature our incredible matchers this year! Thanks to all of them for contributing to our largest match goal yet. Today we're talking with Patrick Masson, Executive Director of the Apereo Foundation.
SFC: Tell us a bit about yourself! Where are you from, what are some of your hobbies? Social media?
-
SJVN ☛ When Infrastructure as Code met DevOps: Spacelift
Spacelift is not a SpaceX rival nor a science-fiction fansite. No, it's an innovative infrastructure orchestration platform that has been making waves in the cloud computing industry since its inception four years ago. The company's mission is to streamline the management of Infrastructure as Code (IaC), bridging the gap between provisioning and long-term configuration management.
-
-
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice project and community recap: November 2024
Here’s our summary of updates, events and activities in the LibreOffice project in the last four weeks – click the links to learn more… The main theme of November was the Month of LibreOffice, saying thanks for community contributions all across the LibreOffice project – coding, documentation, QA, design and more.
-
-
Education
-
Rlang ☛ Support geocompx and the development of open-source geocomputation resources!
As 2024 comes to an end, we have things to celebrate in the geocompx community, including the completion of two books: the second edition of Geocomputation with R and the first edition of Geocomputation with Python. Both books are open-source, can be accessed by anyone for free online, and will be on sale soon (watch this space). We are proud of the work we have done, grateful for the contributions we have received, and excited about the future.
-