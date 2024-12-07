posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 07, 2024



Quoting: Archcraft is a solid, super fast distro for anyone ready to move beyond beginner Linux | ZDNET —

Arch Linux is well known for being one of the more challenging Linux distributions. The primary reason is the installation process, which is handled via a script (instead of a GUI installer).

That sense of challenge doesn't mean Arch Linux is a distribution to avoid because there are plenty of distributions based on Arch with user-friendly GUI installers. Once installed, those distributions can be fairly straightforward, but not all of them.

Fortunately, some Arch-based distributions ease the installation pain. One such distribution is called Archcraft. Even new users (with a bit of work) can make this Linux distribution work well for them.

I like to think of Archcraft as an Arch distribution that is ready to help improve your Linux skills. Archcraft includes a point-and-click installer and has several pre-installed applications, such as Firefox, Geany, Thunar, a firewall GUI, Timeshift, and other helpful tools (more on that in a bit).