Linux 4.19, the Last Supported Kernel of the Linux 4.x Series, Reaches End of Life

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 05, 2024



The Linux 4.19 kernel branch was released more than six years ago, on October 22nd, 2018, and it received no less than 325 maintenance updates, the last one being Linux 4.19.325. The biggest highlights of Linux kernel 4.19 were initial Wi-Fi 6 support, the EROFS file system, and a union mount filesystem implementation.

Greg Kroah-Hartman also said that the Linux 4.19 kernel is plagued with hundreds of “unfixed” CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures), urging companies that still use it in their products to upgrade immediately to a newer LTS (Long-Term Support) kernel series, such as Linux kernel 6.12 LTS.

