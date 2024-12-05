Alpine Linux 3.21 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, Initial LoongArch64 Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 05, 2024



Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS and coming more than six months after Alpine Linux 3.20, the Alpine Linux 3.21 release introduces support for the latest GNOME 47, KDE Plasma 6.2, and LXQt 2.1 desktop environments, as well as initial support for the LoongArch64 architecture.

Starting with this release, the linux-firmware package is now compressed with Zstandard (Zstd). The Alpine Linux devs inform users running custom-built kernels that due to this change they need to ensure that the CONFIG_FW_LOADER_COMPRESS_ZSTD=y option is present in their kernel configuration.

