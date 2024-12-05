Leftovers About GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software (FLOSS)

A common pattern I’ve seen over the years have been folks in engineering leadership positions that are not super comfortable with extracting and interpreting data from stores, be it databases, CSV files in an object store, or even just a spreadsheet. We’re going to cover SQL & DuckDB, then some useful statistical tools: summary stats, distributions, confidence intervals and Bayesian reasoning.

All too often a request is put into an BI team or data analyst to “run a report” or something similar. Instead, pick up some power tools and do it yourself!