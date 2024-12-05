Leftovers About GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software (FLOSS)
GNU/Linux
Audiocasts/Shows
Bryan Lunduke ☛ KDE Goes Nagware (And Income Skyrocketed)
The K Desktop Environment now has a popup which asks users for donations.
Games
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ Linux Hit More than 2%+ Gaming Shares by Industry Growth
Linux has already passed the era when people used to avoid GNU/Linux only because gaming consoles and heavy-weight graphical games were not supported on traditional GNU/Linux systems. But, in recent years, starting from 2000 to now, the market share of GNU/Linux in the gaming industry has increased significantly.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Debian Family
-
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Sparky GPG key issue on testing
After today’s upgrade of ‘apt’ package up to version 2.9.16 on Sparky testing “Seven Sisters” based on Debian testing “Trixie” ONLY (not stable, not oldstable), you can find such APT issue: [...]
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Pineboards announces Modulo series for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 and 5
Pineboards
Linux Gizmos ☛ AAEON Integrates Intel Arc GPU with High-Performance Computing in Edge PC
The MXM-ACMA-PUC is an industrial edge computing system from AAEON that combines 13th Generation Intel Core processors with an embedded Intel Arc GPU. It is designed for machine learning and AI workloads, with applications in smart city infrastructure and industrial workstation management.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Johan Larsson ☛ Mikro updates
I continue to chip away on Mikro, my third-party Micro.blog app.
It’s not a particularly speedy process. Mainly because I’m not an experienced Swift or SwiftUI developer. But also – and more importantly – since it also competes with the most important job of all: caring for my kids during my paternity leave. 😄
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Matt Blewitt ☛ Leadership Power Tools: SQL and Statistics
A common pattern I’ve seen over the years have been folks in engineering leadership positions that are not super comfortable with extracting and interpreting data from stores, be it databases, CSV files in an object store, or even just a spreadsheet. We’re going to cover SQL & DuckDB, then some useful statistical tools: summary stats, distributions, confidence intervals and Bayesian reasoning.
All too often a request is put into an BI team or data analyst to “run a report” or something similar. Instead, pick up some power tools and do it yourself!
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS 13.7
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 13.7!
IMPORTANT:
This release includes security related updates, several improvements, API changes, a few bug fixes and new translations.
Licensing / Legal
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Vaultree open-sources its technology for computation on encrypted data
Vaultree’s VENum technology includes Vaultree Encrypted Numerical Python, an internal FHE library that facilitates secure and scalable machine learning operations. Numpy is a popular open-source Python library for numerical computation that supports multidimensional arrays and matrices, as well as a wide range of mathematical functions.
Another element, VENum Machine Learning, is a Python library based on Vaultree’s encryption scheme that specifically addresses machine learning and enables users without advanced data science skills to perform advanced ML tasks securely. “We don’t expect cryptographers to get data science degrees,” Lasmaili said.
