Canonical/Ubuntu: Warehouse, EdgeIQ and Ubuntu Core

OMG Ubuntu ☛ Warehouse Makes Managing Flatpak Apps on Ubuntu Easy
Flatpak is no longer just a promising format whose potential lay in the far future – it’s already the go-to way for developers to package and distribute their software on Linux, including to those of us using Ubuntu. While Ubuntu has no plans to support Flatpak officially, both Flatpaks and Flathub (the main source of Flatpak apps) work great on Ubuntu — well, most of the time! There’s just one thing that puts some users off using Flatpak apps on Ubuntu: managing them. GNOME Software is the main graphical way to handle software in most GNOME-based GNU/Linux distros.
Now, it’s not as flash on the ‘software discovery’ side as GNOME Software—visit Flathub online instead for that—but Warehouse lives up to its name in the amount of features, options, and settings found within.
Canonical ☛ EdgeIQ and Ubuntu Core; bringing security and scalability to device management
Today, EdgeIQ and Canonical announced the release of the EdgeIQ Coda snap and official support of Ubuntu Core on the EdgeIQ Symphony platform. EdgeIQ Symphony helps you simplify and scale workflows for device fleet operations, data consumption and delivery, and application orchestration.
