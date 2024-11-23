Programming Leftovers
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.4 dev 5
With GodotCon behind us and our developers recuperated, we're thrilled to return to a more frequent release-cycle.
Rlang ☛ From Pandemic Response to Package Development
Adam Young: xmllint for xpath
Beaker one liner using xmllint:
bkr job-results J:61 | xmllint --xpath /job/recipeSet/recipe/roles/role - <role value="RECIPE_MEMBERS"/>
The dash at the end makes it read from stdin
Misc.
Ruben Schade ☛ Duplicated words across a soft newline
Yesterday I blogged about The Scunthorpe Problem, and included this (emphasis added):
[…] because they dared to to talk […]
I didn’t notice the duplicated word to, because the line happened to wrap between them in my text editor. It wasn’t until I saw the post published that the words lined up with each other on the same line, and they stuck out like a sore thumb.
Python
TecAdmin ☛ Text-to-Speech Converter in Python: Turn Text into Audio Files
Would you like to convert your text documents or articles into speech that you can listen to wherever you want? This Python script makes it easy for you. It takes text input from a file and generates an audio output in mp3 or .wav format.
Didier Stevens ☛ Interfacing With A Cheap Geiger Counter
I got a cheap Geiger counter from Aliexpress: This picture was taken on an airplane: you have more radiation (cosmic rays) at high altitude.
GNU
GNU ☛ www-zh-cn @ Savannah: Welcome our new member - bingchuanjuzi
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, November 22, starting at 12:00 EST (17:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, November 22 from 12:00 to 15:00 EST (17:00 to 20:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
Rust
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 574
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
