Games: Age of Empires II: The Conquerers, Microsoft Failing Badly

A month of low energy here. My work day is spent on a corporate project which I can’t talk about due to NDAs, although I can say it’s largely grunt work at the moment.

I’m not much of a gamer but sometimes you need a dose of solid fun. I finally started playing through Age of Empires II: The Conquerers, which has aged 24 years at this point, like a fine whisky. I played the original AoE when it came out, and I loved the graphics and the scenarios but got burned out by how dumb the units would be. All that was greatly improved in the second edition; although your guys will still sometimes wander off to chip away single-handedly at an enemy castle with their tiny sword, the new keyboard shortcuts make it less frustrating to micro-manage an army. I guess this is old news for everyone except me but, what a game.