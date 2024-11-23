Games: Age of Empires II: The Conquerers, Microsoft Failing Badly
-
Sam Thursfield: Status update, 21/11/2024
A month of low energy here. My work day is spent on a corporate project which I can’t talk about due to NDAs, although I can say it’s largely grunt work at the moment.
I’m not much of a gamer but sometimes you need a dose of solid fun. I finally started playing through Age of Empires II: The Conquerers, which has aged 24 years at this point, like a fine whisky. I played the original AoE when it came out, and I loved the graphics and the scenarios but got burned out by how dumb the units would be. All that was greatly improved in the second edition; although your guys will still sometimes wander off to chip away single-handedly at an enemy castle with their tiny sword, the new keyboard shortcuts make it less frustrating to micro-manage an army. I guess this is old news for everyone except me but, what a game.
-
Lee Peterson ☛ Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the worst launch game I’ve ever played
Wow, it’s a bad look right now for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and this is coming from someone that works in IT [sic] and is a fan of the franchise. I feel for the network team but why didn’t they test this thing.
-
Lee Peterson ☛ MSFS 2024 isn’t getting any better
I have no words for how bad this game still is. Career mode seems to work randomly but it’s full of bugs.
Free flight is a non starter, most of the other modes aren’t loading and even when it works it’s been a day where I’ve had no sound.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Microsoft says Flight Simulator 2024 still suffers from access problems despite adding more server capacity to handle demand
Microsoft has updated the community on MSFS 2024, stating it has increased server capacity improving game accessibility. However the game isn't completely fixed and launch day bugs are still occuring.