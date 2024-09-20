5 Linux commands I use to keep my device running smoothly

One of the many nice things about Linux is that there's always so much power at your fingertips. With that power comes great information that can help you troubleshoot issues or simply see how much RAM or storage is being used.

Over the years, I've come to depend on these tools, which are built into most Linux distributions and are fairly easy to use.

Before I dive into these commands, know that you might never use them. In fact, with today's GUI desktops, the goal should be to no longer have to depend on the command line. Of course, if you're working with a server, that's a different story. But as far as the desktop is concerned, you'll be glad you know them if the occasion ever arises.

With that said, let's jump to the commands.