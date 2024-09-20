5 Linux commands I use to keep my device running smoothly

Tux Machines

How To Install Tor Browser on Ubuntu 24.04

 This tutorial will help you install Tor Browser, the anonymity-promising web browser derived from Firefox, on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". We also included below how to update, how to make desktop shortcuts, and even how to contribute back to this amazing Free Software project. Now let's begin and happy surfing!

How To Install Inkscape on Ubuntu 24.04

 This tutorial will help you install Inkscape Vector Illustrator on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". With this, you can start your creativity and vector drawing jobs on Ubuntu and join the amazing community worldwide. We offer you here both standard and alternative ways and this will make it possible for you to have two different versions running at the same time. Finally, we also mentioned our tutorial series Inkscape for Students for you to start learning right away. Now let's start!

Is Tor still safe to use?

Please note, that for the great majority of users worldwide that need to protect their privacy while browsing the Internet, Tor is still the best solution for them. We encourage all Tor users and relay operators to always keep software versions up to date.

Proton 9.0-3 Released with Support for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Farlight 84

Proton 9.0-3 is here more than three months after the Proton 9.0-2 release to add support for even more Windows games, including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (desktop only), Ball at Work: The Ultimate Speedrun Platformer!, Banyu Lintar Angin, Dinner with an Owl, Farlight 84, Flatout 3, KinitoPET, and Owl Observatory Demo.

Zorin OS 17.2 Is Out Now Powered by Linux Kernel 6.8 from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Coming after Zorin OS 17.1, the Zorin OS 17.2 release is powered by the Linux 6.8 kernel series from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) to provide users with better support for newer hardware when installing Zorin OS. This release supports Intel Core Ultra and AMD Zen 5 CPUs, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20, 30, and 40 series GPUs, Lenovo laptop keyboards, Logitech peripherals, and various gamepads.

GNOME 47 “Denver” Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of GNOME 47 (codename Denver) include support for nine accent colors in the Style section of the Appearance panel in Settings, the implementation of the File Chooser portal so you can finally see bigger thumbnails when opening files in your favorite apps, and XDG dialog protocol implementation on Wayland to specify hints on surfaces such as dialog modality.

Adafruit Showcases New Feather Form-Factor Board Powered by RP2350

Adafruit is set to enhance its Feather product line with the new Feather RP2350, featuring Raspberry Pi’s latest RP2350 chip. This upcoming board introduces a novel HSTX Port along with support for MicroPython and CircuitPython, making it accessible for both beginner and experienced developers.

Fanless PC with N97 CPU Dual GbE LAN and Dual HDMI Ports Supporting 4K at 60Hz

The QBiX-ADNAN97-A1 is an industrial-grade computing system engineered for robust performance and reliability. Featuring a compact, fanless design, it supports a DDR5 memory system, SATA 3.0, and dual GbE LAN ports, ensuring robust wired connectivity.

LiteWing is an Open-Hardware, Wi-Fi-Controlled Drone Powered by the ESP32 Microcontroller

CircuitDigest recently launched LiteWing on Kickstarter, a Wi-Fi-controlled mini drone powered by the ESP32 microcontroller. Designed for hobbyists and engineers, LiteWing offers a fully programmable DIY platform, providing an affordable entry into drone technology for both beginners and advanced users.

5 Linux commands I use to keep my device running smoothly

Linux 6.11
Sunday afternoon here in Vienna, and 6.11 is out
PREEMPT_RT in Mainline and Microsofters Trying to Use Rust to Destabilise Linux
Latest Microsoft Openwashing and 'Linux' Foundation PR Cruft
Software: Valkey, PGP, and More
New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem
Haiku Activity & Contract Report, August 2024
Sparky 7.5 Drops with Updated Packages
The lightweight Linux distro Sparky 7.5 is now available for download offering full Debian 12 compatibility and updated package base
 
ASUS Tinker Board 3 - A credit-card sized Rockchip RK3566 SBC with 12V to 19V DC input
5 Linux commands I use to keep my device running smoothly
Okteta got “Best Application” 2024 Akademy Award
The jury of this year’s KDE Akademy Awards, being by tradition representatives of last year’s winners, has selected the hex editor Okteta in the category “Best Application”
today's howtos
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Sleeper OS – specialized distro derived from Debian
Sleeper OS is a specialized Linux distribution, derived from Debian, that caters specifically to low-memory resource
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Pi, and More
Windows TCO: Ransomware, PowerShell, and Data Breaches
today's leftovers
LLVM 19.1.0 Released
Linux and Vulkan: Mesa VR and PanVK
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Another Example of "Microsoft Hates Linux" and Winners Of The 2024 Tiny Games Contest
Today in Techrights
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
many picks for today
Programming Leftovers
Free Software Leftovers
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
A Couple Belated Akademy 2024 Reports
Android Leftovers
The best Android tablet is now its lowest price of all time
Torvalds weighs in on 'nasty' Rust vs C for Linux debate
GStreamer 1.24.8 Rolls Out with Bugs Fixes
GStreamer 1.24.8 multimedia framework rolls out with bug fixes for video encoding and software encoder enhancements
KD Reports 2.3.0
We’re pleased to announce the release of KD Reports 2.3.0, the latest version of our reporting tool for Qt applications
Here Are The Best New Features in Ubuntu 24.10
Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’ will be released on October 13th, and as you’d expect from a new version of Ubuntu, it’s packed with new features
Questions Around Tor's Confidentiality
Kubuntu 24.04 slowly but majorly improving
I am writing this review before the 24.04.1 release hitting me box. However, you may read it after the major point upgrade
curl 8.10.1
Latest Podcasts and Linux Format
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware: Arduino and More
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Games: Bundles, GOG, Valve, and More
Compact Linux Gaming Beast: MinisForum EM 780
The MinisForum EM 780 is a remarkable compact Linux gaming PC that delivers impressive performance in a small form factor
Free and Open Source Software
RebeccaBlackOS – Debian-based live distro
RebeccaBlackOS is a Debian-based live distribution which can be used to run Wayland desktop sessions
Fedora Linux 41 Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux Kernel 6.11 and GNOME 47
The Fedora Project announced today the general availability of the beta version of the upcoming Fedora Linux 41 release for public testing to get a glimpse of the new features and report bugs.
Smartphones Leaking Data
When you use smartphones from big tech companies, you’re often trading your privacy for convenience
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.11, Linux 6.6.52, and Linux 6.1.111
What is open-source and how does it benefit you?
From zero cost to the lack of limitations, the Linux operating system and open-source software may be worth looking into for the varied user-friendly benefits
Linus Torvalds advises open-source developers to pursue meaningful projects, not hype
The creator of Linux detailed the latest Linux updates at the Linux Foundation's Open Source Summit Europe event
Nextcloud Hub 9 Released, Here’s What’s New
Nextcloud Hub 9, an open-source suite of collaboration and productivity tools, launches with enhanced privacy and improved design and features
IBM quietly axing thousands of jobs, source says
IBM has been laying off a substantial number of employees this week and is trying to keep it quiet, our sources have said
Linux (kernel): The trouble with iowait and hype-enhanced reviews for Linux patches
today's howtos
Attracting and retaining Debian contributors
Carlos Henrique Lima Melara and Lucas Kanashiro gave a presentation
Ubuntu Prompting Client is Here to Make Snap Apps Safer
Prompting Client is the latest security effort for snap software, and acts as a companion to the new desktop Security Center app
Windows Users Can Get a Taste of Linux With These 5 Distros
there are many great distros for all kinds of workflows to help you make the transition easily
Today in Techrights
Hardware: Purism, ESP32, and More
Red Hat Leftovers
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
Openwashing and Proprietary Traps Disguised as "Open"
Security Leftovers
Germany’s Sovereign Tech Fund Injects €688K into Samba
SerNet secured €688,800 in funding from Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund to boost Samba's security, scalability, and functionality
MX Linux 23.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.10, Based on Debian 12.7
MX Linux 23.4 has been released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.
FreeBSD 13.4-RELEASE Announcement
FreeBSD is an operating system used to power modern servers, desktops, and embedded platforms
GNOME Asia Summit 2024 and Akademy 2024
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.3.1 released
The previous release, 6.3, was on September 10
Mozilla/Firefox: Tor Browser 13.5.4, Comments to NIST, and Spam Management in Thunderbird
Steady in a shifting Open Source world: FreeBSD’s enduring stability
FreeBSD's new release cycle and extended support offer stability and predictability
Qubes OS 4.2.3 has been released!
We’re pleased to announce the stable release of Qubes OS 4.2.3
Programming Leftovers
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G to get six major Android OS updates!
Open Hardware Leftovers With Focus on Raspberry Pi
today's howtos
Announcing Incus 6.5
This release contains a very good mix of bug fixes and performances improvements as well as exciting new features across the board
Games: Wildkeepers Rising, Microsofters' Rootkits Breaking Linux Compatibility, and More
Thank you, all CentOS Sponsors !
Some time after CentOS Stream 8 and CentOS Linux 7 releases went EOL (End of Life)
Navidrome 0.53 Rolls Out with Enhanced UI
Navidrome 0.53, a self-hosted music server and streamer, brings a new Nuclear theme, language additions, playlist auto-import toggle, and more
Best Free and Open Source Software
Announcing the AlmaLinux Certification SIG
After months of work, we are happy to announce the AlmaLinux Certification Special Interest Group (SIG), along with our Hardware Certification Program!
Pacman 7.0 Required Manual Intervention for Local Repositories
Attention Arch users, Pacman 7.0 has just landed in stable Arch's repos
Fairphone 5 review
I mentioned in my last status update post that I had just received a Fairphone 5. Here are my thoughts on it after a month of use
These Linux distributions are best for developers - here's why
Sure, Linux is a great OS for all sorts of users. But developers need just the right tools to do their jobs
Today in Techrights
