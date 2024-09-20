This tutorial will help you install Tor Browser, the anonymity-promising web browser derived from Firefox, on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". We also included below how to update, how to make desktop shortcuts, and even how to contribute back to this amazing Free Software project. Now let's begin and happy surfing!
This tutorial will help you install Inkscape Vector Illustrator on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". With this, you can start your creativity and vector drawing jobs on Ubuntu and join the amazing community worldwide. We offer you here both standard and alternative ways and this will make it possible for you to have two different versions running at the same time. Finally, we also mentioned our tutorial series Inkscape for Students for you to start learning right away. Now let's start!
Proton 9.0-3 is here more than three months after the Proton 9.0-2 release to add support for even more Windows games, including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (desktop only), Ball at Work: The Ultimate Speedrun Platformer!, Banyu Lintar Angin, Dinner with an Owl, Farlight 84, Flatout 3, KinitoPET, and Owl Observatory Demo.
Coming after Zorin OS 17.1, the Zorin OS 17.2 release is powered by the Linux 6.8 kernel series from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) to provide users with better support for newer hardware when installing Zorin OS. This release supports Intel Core Ultra and AMD Zen 5 CPUs, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20, 30, and 40 series GPUs, Lenovo laptop keyboards, Logitech peripherals, and various gamepads.
Highlights of GNOME 47 (codename Denver) include support for nine accent colors in the Style section of the Appearance panel in Settings, the implementation of the File Chooser portal so you can finally see bigger thumbnails when opening files in your favorite apps, and XDG dialog protocol implementation on Wayland to specify hints on surfaces such as dialog modality.
Adafruit is set to enhance its Feather product line with the new Feather RP2350, featuring Raspberry Pi’s latest RP2350 chip. This upcoming board introduces a novel HSTX Port along with support for MicroPython and CircuitPython, making it accessible for both beginner and experienced developers.
The QBiX-ADNAN97-A1 is an industrial-grade computing system engineered for robust performance and reliability. Featuring a compact, fanless design, it supports a DDR5 memory system, SATA 3.0, and dual GbE LAN ports, ensuring robust wired connectivity.
CircuitDigest recently launched LiteWing on Kickstarter, a Wi-Fi-controlled mini drone powered by the ESP32 microcontroller. Designed for hobbyists and engineers, LiteWing offers a fully programmable DIY platform, providing an affordable entry into drone technology for both beginners and advanced users.