posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 20, 2024



Quoting: Okteta got “Best Application” 2024 Akademy Award | Attracted by virtual constructs —

The jury of this year’s KDE Akademy Awards, being by tradition representatives of last year’s winners, has selected the hex editor Okteta in the category “Best Application”. Thanks to them for this appreciation, even more for a niche application 🙂

Though, appreciation for what, as there are no details? The last new feature was added in 2019, with the 17th patch release since just done. So, for a reliable program with no need to relearn the UI every year and proudly close to zero open actual bug reports? Then the port to Qt6/KF6, while started in 2022, might be only completed in 2025… if ever. So rather, is this an end-of-life award for an aged 16 years old program?