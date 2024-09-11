Qubes OS 4.2.3-rc1 is available for testing
We’re pleased to announce that the first release candidate (RC) for Qubes OS 4.2.3 is now available for testing. This patch release aims to consolidate all the security patches, bug fixes, and other updates that have occurred since the previous stable release. Our goal is to provide a secure and convenient way for users to install (or reinstall) the latest stable Qubes release with an up-to-date ISO. The ISO and associated verification files are available on the downloads page.