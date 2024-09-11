Ubuntu 24.10 to Introduce User-Controlled Permissions Prompts

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 11, 2024



The new permissions prompting feature in Ubuntu will let users control, manage, and understand the behavior of apps running on their machines. It leverages Ubuntu’s AppArmor implementation and enables fine-grained access control over unmodified binaries without having to change the app’s source code.

Permissions prompting will see an initial (a.k.a. experimental) implementation focussed on home interface permissions in the upcoming Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) release, due out on October 10th, 2024, and it’s been developed by Canonical’s snapd, security, and desktop teams over several years.

Read on