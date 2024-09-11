today's howtos
TecMint ☛ How to Install LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP/PhpMyAdmin) in Arch Linux
The main scope of this tutorial is to guide you through complete step-by-step instructions that in the end will lead to installing one of the most used software combinations in Web Development: LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP/PhpMyAdmin) on Arch Linux.
Ubuntubuzz ☛ Amarok Audio Player is Alive and How To Install It on Kubuntu 22.04
Amarok comes back to GNU/Linux! After six years of hiatus, it is surely a happy news to us all especially who had experiences with this legendary audio player on the classic Kubuntu and Mandriva before it was discontinued. This article will reintroduce Amarok to newer generations today as well as offer a guide to install it on Kubuntu Jammy up to Noble. Lastly, we want to say thank you very much The Developers for reviving Amarok. Here we go!
OSTechNix ☛ Clean Up Your Linux System: Find and Delete Empty Files and Folders
In this guide, we’ll walk through how to easily identify and delete empty files and directories using simple terminal commands in Linux.
Unix Men ☛ How to Create Binds in Linux for CS2
It is impossible to overestimate their usefulness even after the release of a new version of the game. Many players are interested in how to make a bind in CS 2, thereby simplifying a lot of necessary actions. In this article from the author of Gikas, you will learn how to make a bind and use useful console commands. You can also learn more about settings for effective gaming, and also rate s1mple, Spinx, or nosrac CS2 stats on the Profiler website.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ProjectSend on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
ProjectSend is a powerful open-source file-sharing application that allows users to securely upload, manage, and share files with clients or team members. With its user-friendly interface and robust features, ProjectSend has become a popular choice for businesses and individuals seeking a reliable file-sharing solution.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Thinkorswim on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Thinkorswim, a powerful trading platform developed by TD Ameritrade, has become an essential tool for many traders and investors. Its robust features and advanced charting capabilities make it a go-to choice for both novice and experienced traders.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Yaru-Colors on Ubuntu
Ubuntu, one of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions, comes with a sleek and modern default theme called Yaru. While Yaru offers a visually appealing interface, many users seek further customization options to personalize their desktop experience. This is where Yaru-Colors comes into play.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SSHGuard on Debian 12
In today’s digital landscape, securing your servers against brute-force attacks is crucial. One powerful tool that can help you achieve this is SSHGuard. SSHGuard is a lightweight and efficient security utility that monitors logs and blocks malicious IP addresses attempting to gain unauthorized access to your system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SSHGuard on AlmaLinux 9
In today’s digital landscape, securing your GNU/Linux server against unauthorized access and brute-force attacks is paramount. SSHGuard stands as a formidable sentinel, protecting your AlmaLinux 9 system from persistent threats. This guide will walk you through the process of installing and configuring SSHGuard, empowering you to fortify your server’s defenses effectively.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install and Configure totp-cli on Ubuntu & Debian
TOTP (Time-based One-Time Password) is a popular method for two-factor authentication (2FA). It generates a time-based code that adds extra security when logging into websites or applications. The totp-cli is a simple command-line tool that helps you manage TOTP tokens on your Ubuntu machine.
How to Install VidCutter on Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04 | 20.04 LTS
Install free and open-source VidCutter software for video editing using the command terminal on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble, 22.04 Jammy, or Ubuntu 20.4 Focal LTS.
4 ways to install Telegram on Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04 | 20.04 LTS
Learn how to install Telegram messenger on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble, 22.04 Jammy JellyFish, or 20.04 Focal Fossa GNU/Linux desktop for chatting, voice calls, and much more.
How to Install DaVinci Resolve on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Get the steps to install the DaVinci Resolve video editor on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish GNU/Linux using the command terminal. Professional software and unique editing station hardware manufacturer for color correction and non-destructive video editing with an extensive, powerful tool range.
How To Install Robo 3T on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Tutorial on installing Robot 3T or Studio 3T free on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS GNU/Linux using the command line to get a Graphical user interface for managing your Mongo DB server instance.