posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 19, 2024



Quoting: I Tried Switching to Fedora Linux, But It Wasn't for Me —

Fedora Linux (the KDE Plasma spin) was what I installed on my main PC after giving elementary OS a try. I didn't have any installation issuse, and I did like the default layout and general theming. After that, though, I started hitting snags no one mentioned in the countless Linux distribrution listicles and forum discucsions I read.

What immediately stood out to me as I was installing apps I needed, though, was how slow the package manager dnf is. I was amazed at how long I had to wait for the results of simple package searches. None of the Linux listicles or forum posts mentioned that. I'm no command line warrior, so dnf's speed isn't a huge problem for me, but whenever I do pull up a terminal for a quick package install, I'm always taken aback.