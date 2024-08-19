9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 18th, 2024
Among the things that I was able to catch up this week, there’s a new Tails release, a major Mesa graphics stack update, a new update for Arch Linux’s menu-based installer, and a new CachyOS release with support for the Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment.
On top of that, Canonical delayed the Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS point release for the end of August and Gentoo Linux dropped IA-64 (Itanium) support. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 18th, 2024.